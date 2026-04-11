Ducati Racing 2026: Team Launch and New Riders Revealed! (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling 2026 Superbike World Championship season as Ducati revs up its engines with a bold new lineup! The stage is set for a fierce battle, but will Ducati’s star-studded team reclaim the crown?

The defending champions, Aruba.it Racing – Ducati, are pulling out all the stops as they unveil their 2026 squad, complete with a fresh bike design and livery. Their team launch event offered a sneak peek at this year’s riders suited up in their racing leathers, and the team is already dreaming of champagne showers as they aim to dominate the Manufacturers’, Teams’, and Riders’ Championships once again.

But here’s where it gets controversial: With Toprak Razgatlioglu now in MotoGP, all eyes are on Nicolo Bulega, who returns for his third season with Ducati. Despite coming close, Bulega has yet to secure a World Championship title. Can he finally clinch it this year? Or will former teammate Alvaro Bautista (Barni Spark Racing Team), the Lowes brothers (Sam and Alex), or BMW’s new duo of Danilo Petrucci and Miguel Oliveira spoil his plans? Bulega himself is confident, stating, ‘Last year, we fought for the title until the last race. We have to try to put everything together to win the championship.’ His determination is clear, but the competition is fiercer than ever.

Adding to the excitement, Iker Lecuona joins Ducati after an impressive four-year stint with Honda HRC. Known for his fearless riding style, Lecuona is eager to prove himself on the prestigious factory Ducati. ‘This is the biggest opportunity of my career,’ he said. ‘The goal is clear: to fight for the title and try to win it.’ Yet, his transition hasn’t been smooth, with poor weather hampering testing. Will he adapt in time to challenge for the top spot?

And this is the part most people miss: Ducati isn’t just relying on its riders; they’ve also introduced a new homologation of their Panigale V4 R model, blending its 108-win legacy with cutting-edge upgrades like a double swing arm and improved aerodynamics. Team Principal Stefano Cecconi emphasized, ‘We’re motivated to work harder than ever,’ despite testing setbacks. He praised Bulega’s proven talent and Lecuona’s experience, despite his young age, setting high expectations for both.

Luigi Dall'Igna, General Manager of Ducati Corse, added, ‘Our mission is clear: bring the world title back to Borgo Panigale.’ He highlighted Bulega’s consistency and Lecuona’s potential, while also celebrating Ducati’s recent Team and Manufacturers’ Championship wins. ‘We’re starting with the same determination,’ he said, ‘aiming for another thrilling season.’

Thought-provoking question: With Ducati’s dominance in recent years, is the 2026 season a foregone conclusion, or will the competition finally dethrone the Italian giants? Share your thoughts in the comments!

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