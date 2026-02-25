Ducati Dominates Sepang Test! Is Aprilia Close Behind? | MotoGP 2026 (2026)

The 2026 MotoGP season is shaping up to be a thrilling showdown, and Ducati remains the team to beat, even after the recent Sepang test. But here’s where it gets intriguing: Aprilia is hot on their heels, positioning itself in Ducati’s “slipstream”—a term that perfectly captures their ambitious pursuit. While Ducati continues to set the benchmark, Aprilia is refusing to be left behind, and this dynamic is setting the stage for an electrifying championship.

Coming off its most successful MotoGP season to date, Aprilia had high hopes for 2026, aiming to challenge for the title. However, Ducati has once again raised the bar, unveiling a faster and more versatile Desmosedici GP that has neutralized much of Aprilia’s hard-earned progress. Is Ducati simply too far ahead, or can Aprilia close the gap? This question is sparking heated debates among fans and experts alike.

Aprilia’s Massimo Rivola remains optimistic, praising his team’s winter efforts. “The ‘26 bike is better than the ‘25,” he noted, highlighting Noale’s consistent improvement. Yet, he’s cautious, acknowledging the strides made by rivals like Honda and KTM during the Sepang test. “We can only focus on ourselves,” Rivola added, emphasizing their determination to stay in Ducati’s slipstream.

At Sepang, Ducati dominated, with Gresini’s Alex Marquez clocking the fastest time on the factory-spec GP26. Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi wasn’t far behind, securing second place with a late push on soft tires. However, in sprint race simulations, Ducati’s superiority was undeniable. Alex Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia, and Marc Marquez showcased blistering average lap times, leaving Bezzecchi trailing—though his use of worn tires made direct comparisons unfair.

When asked if Aprilia is closer to Ducati than last year, Rivola remained cautious. “It’s still early to say,” he admitted, pointing out the complexities of testing conditions. But here’s the controversial part: While Aprilia has undeniably improved, Ducati’s relentless innovation continues to widen the gap. Is Aprilia’s slipstream strategy enough, or will Ducati’s dominance persist? We’ll have to wait and see.

Looking ahead, MotoGP teams will head to Buriram for another two-day test before the season opener on March 1. With a longer gap between tests this year, manufacturers have ample time to analyze Sepang data and fine-tune their 2026 aero packages. Aprilia plans to test new components in Thailand, though Rivola hinted that the core of the RS-GP is already 80-90% finalized. “Thailand’s stop-and-go track will offer a different challenge,” he explained, teasing further developments.

