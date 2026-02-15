Dubai's Newest Skyscraper: Inaura's Jewel-Like Orb Will Blow Your Mind! (2026)

MVRDV has unveiled a striking design for the Inauraskyscraper in Dubai, featuring a giant orb atop its upper floors. The Dutch studio's innovative approach aims to capture the attention of onlookers in a city brimming with towering skyscrapers. The 210-meter-high building, set to be constructed in Downtown Dubai, is designed to stand out from its taller neighbors. MVRDV's concept involves a luminous, jewel-like orb nestled between the building's floors, creating a unique and captivating feature. This design not only adds a distinctive visual element but also serves a practical purpose, as the orb houses a VIP space and offers residents a lounge and viewpoint with breathtaking views of the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building. The lower and middle floors will accommodate 105 apartments and a 101-room hotel, while the top seven floors will feature nine penthouse apartments. The skyscraper will be supported by a four-storey plinth, housing the hotel and apartment entrances, restaurants, a gym, and a spa. This latest addition to Dubai's skyline joins other recent attention-grabbing projects, such as skyscrapers linked by a penthouse pool and an unusually narrow skyscraper. The Inauraskyscraper is a testament to MVRDV's ability to blend creativity with functionality, offering a fresh perspective on skyscraper design and a new character to Dubai's skyline.

