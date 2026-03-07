Dubai Desert Classic 2026: Reed Leads, LIV Golfers Struggle (2026)

The Dubai Desert Classic witnessed a thrilling leaderboard shuffle, with a former Masters champion taking the reins! Patrick Reed, despite a 9-stroke penalty, surged ahead in Dubai, leaving defending champion Hatton trailing by four shots.

In a dramatic turn of events, the European tour's prestigious tournament showcased the highs and lows of LIV golfers. While Reed, a former Masters winner, displayed remarkable consistency with a 6-under 66, taking the lead after two rounds, Dustin Johnson, once the world's top golfer, missed the cut after consecutive 74s. Johnson's move to the LIV circuit in 2022 seems to have impacted his performance, as he now ranks a staggering 639th in the world.

Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood, the tournament's star attractions, found themselves in a tricky position. Fleetwood, ranked 3rd, barely made the cut, while McIlroy, ranked 2nd, birdied the final hole to salvage a 69, still seven shots behind Reed. This sets the stage for an intriguing rivalry, as McIlroy and Reed have a history of intense battles, notably at the 2016 Ryder Cup and the 2023 Dubai Desert Classic.

But here's where it gets controversial: Is the LIV circuit to blame for Johnson's decline? And what does this mean for the future of golf? As the sport evolves, are we witnessing a shift in dominance? Share your thoughts below!

Meanwhile, Andy Sullivan's stellar performance with a 65 earned him second place. And LIV golfer Tyrrell Hatton, the defending champion, kept his hopes alive with a 69, sitting four strokes behind Reed. Hatton's highlight? A brilliant chip-in eagle at the par-4 17th.

As the tournament unfolds, the stage is set for an exciting showdown. Will Reed maintain his lead, or will the chasing pack, including a determined McIlroy, turn the tables? Stay tuned as the drama unfolds in the Dubai desert!

