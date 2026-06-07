Dual British-Australian Citizens Renounce UK Nationality Over Passport Entry Rules (2026)

Dual British-Australian citizens are facing a dilemma as they consider renouncing their UK nationality due to new passport entry rules. The recent changes require UK citizens to enter the country using a valid British or Irish passport or a Certificate of Entitlement (COE). This has sparked frustration and confusion among some dual citizens, who now face a costly decision: renew their passport or renounce their citizenship. The process of renunciation involves sending relevant documents to London and costs just under $1,000, while a new British passport costs around $280 and a COE costs $1,100. This has led some individuals, like Mike O'Connor, to feel betrayed by their dual citizenship, especially after Brexit reduced the ease of travel with a UK passport. O'Connor, who has Australian citizenship and an Australian passport, believes renouncing his UK citizenship is the best option for his travel needs. However, the decision to renounce is not without controversy. Some, like Lynda McDowell, who has lived in Australia for decades, argue that British citizenship is meaningless to them and that the cost of a COE is still higher than the renunciation process. Others, like Gerry Prewett, are concerned about the impact on their UK state pension and the right to live and work in the UK. The UK government's changes to passport rules aim to digitize the immigration system and facilitate contactless border entry. However, the decision to renounce dual citizenship is not a straightforward one, and the consequences, including the loss of voting rights and potential impact on state pension, must be carefully considered.