Dual British-Australian citizens are facing a dilemma as they consider renouncing their UK nationality due to new passport entry rules. The recent changes require UK citizens to enter the country using a valid British or Irish passport or a Certificate of Entitlement (COE). This has sparked frustration and confusion among some dual citizens, who now face a costly decision: renew their passport or renounce their citizenship. The process of renunciation involves sending relevant documents to London and costs just under $1,000, while a new British passport costs around $280 and a COE costs $1,100. This has led some individuals, like Mike O'Connor, to feel betrayed by their dual citizenship, especially after Brexit reduced the ease of travel with a UK passport. O'Connor, who has Australian citizenship and an Australian passport, believes renouncing his UK citizenship is the best option for his travel needs. However, the decision to renounce is not without controversy. Some, like Lynda McDowell, who has lived in Australia for decades, argue that British citizenship is meaningless to them and that the cost of a COE is still higher than the renunciation process. Others, like Gerry Prewett, are concerned about the impact on their UK state pension and the right to live and work in the UK. The UK government's changes to passport rules aim to digitize the immigration system and facilitate contactless border entry. However, the decision to renounce dual citizenship is not a straightforward one, and the consequences, including the loss of voting rights and potential impact on state pension, must be carefully considered.
Dual British-Australian Citizens Renounce UK Nationality Over Passport Entry Rules (2026)
References
- https://www.abc.net.au/news/2026-01-20/dual-british-australian-citizens-look-to-renounce-uk-passport/106244606
Top Articles
Andrew Henderson's New Role: Director of Rugby at Leigh Leopards
Bitcoin Price Momentum: Breaking Out of the $75,000 Range
Molly McCann's Emotional Career Update: A Night to Remember
Latest Posts
Leicester City's Shocking Relegation: Fans React and Rowett's Take
Eshan Malinga's 4-Wicket Haul: SRH Pacer's Best IPL Figures | SRH vs DC Match Highlights
Recommended Articles
- The 'Little Steve Irwin' of the Ozarks: Snake Bites and Wilderness Adventures
- Yankees vs. Red Sox Rain Delay: Postponement and Reschedule Details
- Red Sox vs. Yankees: Rainout and Doubleheader Announcement
- Houston Rockets Trade Rumors: Jabari Smith Jr. for Anthony Davis?
- Chris Billam-Smith vs Ryan Rozicki: Intense TKO Win for Briton on Zuffa Boxing's UK Debut
- Kate Martin's Journey: Halfway Through Her WNBA Contract
- Ernie Clement's 3-Run Homer Leads Blue Jays Past Orioles 6-4
- Old Hollywood Celebrity Trivia Challenge - Can You Ace This Quiz?
- Unbelievable Concession Stand Eats at the Stanley Cup Final: Vegas Edition
- Fatal Crash on Highway 69 Near Sudbury: What We Know So Far
- Cost of Living Crisis: Australians Turn to Personal Loans
- Understanding Moral OCD: Insights from Experts
- Pauline Hanson's 'Evict' Policy: Confusion and Controversy
- YouTube Cookies Explained: Privacy, Personalization, and Your Choices
- Golden Tempo Wins 2026 Belmont Stakes: A Historic Racing Moment
- Marcos Senesi World Cup U-Turn: HUGE Impact on Tottenham Transfer Plans!
- Bitcoin's Road to $100K: Analyst's 2026 Price Predictions
- Jessica Fox's Inspiring Comeback: Wins 2nd World Cup Gold in 2 Days After Kidney Surgery!
- Power Outages in West El Paso: What's Happening in the Mesa Hills Area?
- Alex Palou Blasts to IndyCar Pole at Gateway: McLaughlin Fifth
- Tragic Highway 69 Crash: One Life Lost Near Sudbury
- Auburn Tigers Fall Short Against Ole Miss in Super Regional
- Wardogs: Next-Gen Tactical Shooter - Beta Tester Wanted
- How 'Backrooms' and 'Obsession' Became Box Office Hits: A YouTube-to-Hollywood Journey
- RSV Awareness Week: Protect Yourself This Winter with the RSV Vaccine
- Argentina vs Honduras: How to Watch the Friendly Match Live
- Knitting for Calm: Jindabyne's Snowy Stitchers Social Club | Winter Wellness & Crafting
- How Robots are Revolutionizing Handwritten Letters
- Yankees vs. Red Sox Rain Delay: Postponement and Reschedule Details
- Chelsea Gray's Historic Assist Record: Passing Becky Hammon in Las Vegas
- Iran Accuses US of Vindictive Behavior Over World Cup Visa Denials | FIFA Diplomatic Tensions
- Wunderkind Sooryavanshi: Teen Cricketer's Maiden India Call-Up
- Trump's False Claims: From Black Unemployment to Migrant Numbers
- Understanding Moral OCD: Insights from Experts
- The Skincare Obsession: Uncovering Cosmeticorexia and its Impact on Young Girls
- Manly Sea Eagles' Rising Star Clayton Faulalo: Breakout Season & Re-Signing Talks
- Brewers' Big Move: Acquiring Joel Kuhnel from Athletics
- Nationals Crush Diamondbacks 6-1! Mead & Crews Homers, Littell Dominates | MLB Highlights
- Demare Dezeurn Decommits from Oklahoma Sooners: 2027 Recruiting Class Update
- Endrick's Stunning Winner! Brazil vs Egypt 2-1 | 2026 FIFA World Cup Warm-Up
- Manitoba's Wildlife Rescue Center to Close After Nearly 20 Years of Service
- Northants vs Durham: Vitality Blast T20 Cricket Highlights | Broad, Sanderson, and Sales Shine
- Trump at NBA Finals Game 3: New York Knicks Announce Enhanced Security at Madison Square Garden
- Bernardo Silva: Barcelona Transfer Speculation and Future Plans
- Cosmeticorexia: The Dark Side of Skincare Obsession
- Brewers' Big Move: Acquiring Joel Kuhnel from Athletics
- Repair Cafe: Community, Sustainability, and Fix-It Expertise
- Trump's False Claims: From Black Unemployment to Migrant Numbers
- Night Bridge Work: What to Expect on U.S. 30 over I-84
- Ern Dog's Dominance: How Ernie Clement is Leading the Blue Jays to Victory
- Utah Jazz Starting Lineup Predictions: 2026-27 Season Preview
- USD/JPY Rally: Fed Risks & Inflation Concerns Explained | Forex Market Analysis
- Kim & Khloé Kardashian Support Lewis Hamilton at Monaco Grand Prix | Fashion, F1, & Romance!
- Brewers' Big Move: Acquiring Joel Kuhnel from Athletics
- One Nation's Housing Policy: A Controversial Proposal
- Jackass Crew's Final Ride: A Painful, Hilarious Journey
- Endrick's Stunning Winner! Brazil vs Egypt 2-1 | 2026 FIFA World Cup Warm-Up
- 2026 WMX Championship Opener at Hangtown: Day 1 Results and Recap
- Star Trek: Shadow Frontier - Everything We Know So Far (PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, PC)
- Ryan McPherson's Comeback Story: Leading Mississippi State's Pitching in Super Regional
- War Powers Resolution: What's Next for Iran? | PolitiFact Explains
- RSV Awareness: Protect Yourself and Your Loved Ones This Winter
- UFC Vegas 118: Iwo Baraniewski's Leg Kick Masterclass - 85-Second Knockout
- Northants Dominate Durham in T20 Blast: Willey and McSweeney's Brilliance Secures Fifth Straight Win
- Asheville Gas Prices: A Steady Decline, But Still High | June 2026 Update
- The Skincare Obsession: Uncovering Cosmeticorexia and its Impact on Young Girls
- WNBA Sunday Preview: Portland Fire vs LA Sparks - Can They Bounce Back?
- IGN Live 2026 Highlights: Assassin's Creed, Control Resonant, Avatar & More!
- Punta Roca Magic: World-Class Surf Battles and Breakthroughs
- Understanding Moral OCD: Insights from Experts
- I-10 Eastbound Lanes Reopen After Flooding at Houston Ave: What Happened?
- Lottie Woad's US Women's Open Journey: A Two-Stroke Penalty and a Rising Star
- Wardogs: Next-Gen Tactical Shooter - Beta Tester Wanted
- Cosmeticorexia: The Dark Side of Skincare Obsession
- IGN Live 2026: All the Hottest Announcements and Exclusive Reveals
- Understanding YouTube's Cookie and Data Policies: What You Need to Know
- Kate Martin's WNBA Journey: Halfway Through Her Developmental Contract
- Hyundai's 2026-2027 Lineup: 5 New Models Unveiled!
- Angels Prospect Johnny Slawinski's Insane 31/0 K/BB Ratio in Debut Month! | MLB Prospect Watch
- Brewers' Big Move: Acquiring Joel Kuhnel from Athletics
- Dodgers Trade Antoine Kelly to Cubs: Impact on MLB
- NBA Finals Watch Party Turns Violent: 26 Arrested Outside Madison Square Garden
- Fatal Crash on Highway 69 Near Sudbury: What We Know So Far
- The Skincare Obsession: Uncovering Cosmeticorexia and its Impact on Young Girls
- Big 12 Football: Previewing the 5 Must-Watch Games of the 2026 Season
- Tete Yengi's Dream Debut: Socceroos Draw with Switzerland in World Cup Warm-up
- Ryan McPherson's Comeback Story: Leading Mississippi State's Pitching in Super Regional
- Cosmeticorexia: The Dark Side of Skincare Obsession
- PCA's Epic 2 Home Runs & Cubs' Walk-Off Win vs Giants | MLB Highlights 2026
- Night Bridge Work: What to Expect on U.S. 30 over I-84
- Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid's Mega Bid for Olise, Bayern's Interest in Ngumoha, and More!
- WNBA Sunday Preview: Portland Fire vs LA Sparks - Can They Bounce Back?
- Disney's Polynesian Village Resort: A Sneak Peek at the New Bus Depot
- Germany vs USMNT 2-1 | Match Awards and Jersey Swaps
- Emilia Clarke's Shocking Reaction to Daenerys' Game of Thrones Ending
- Knicks vs Spurs Game 3: Trump's Attendance Triggers New MSG Security Measures | NBA Finals 2026
- UK Defence Plan Delays: Impact on Credibility and Modernisation
- India's Economic Reforms: PM Modi's Vision for Growth and Development
- Manly Sea Eagles' Rising Star Clayton Faulalo: Breakout Season & Re-Signing Talks
- Golden Tempo Wins 2026 Belmont Stakes & Completes Triple Crown | Historic Horse Racing Victory!
- 金玉漫画、AVになりました
Article information
Author: Roderick King
Last Updated:
Views: 6432
Rating: 4 / 5 (71 voted)
Reviews: 94% of readers found this page helpful
Author information
Name: Roderick King
Birthday: 1997-10-09
Address: 3782 Madge Knoll, East Dudley, MA 63913
Phone: +2521695290067
Job: Customer Sales Coordinator
Hobby: Gunsmithing, Embroidery, Parkour, Kitesurfing, Rock climbing, Sand art, Beekeeping
Introduction: My name is Roderick King, I am a cute, splendid, excited, perfect, gentle, funny, vivacious person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.