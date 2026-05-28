DSDHA's Elegant Frugality: Upgrading Henry Moore's Gallery Space (2026)

The Henry Moore Studios and Gardens in Hertfordshire have undergone a remarkable transformation with the expansion and upgrade of the Sheep Field Barn by DSDHA. This project not only pays homage to the sculptor Henry Moore's legacy but also showcases a commitment to sustainability and regenerative design. The barn, once an agricultural storage building, has been reimagined as a cultural hub, offering new learning and engagement facilities alongside enhanced gallery spaces.

The design philosophy, as described by DSDHA's founding director David Hills, embodies 'elegant frugality', reflecting Moore's post-war ethos. This approach ensures the building seamlessly blends into its natural surroundings, featuring Moore's own sculptures. The renovation includes a lean-to 'cart shed' extension, adding workshop spaces for students and visitors while maintaining the structure's agricultural roots. The use of Douglas fir timber and steel screw pile foundations showcases a thoughtful blend of traditional and modern materials.

One of the project's standout features is its focus on sustainability. The exterior walls are clad in reclaimed silver spruce timber, insulated with sheep's wool, aligning with the Henry Moore Foundation's net-zero targets. The interior workshops, lined with repurposed exterior timber, offer natural ventilation and large windows, providing a connection to the surrounding landscape. The new air-conditioning system in the galleries operates at lower energy speeds, ensuring minimal disruption and reduced environmental impact.

The Sheep Field Barn now boasts a permanent exhibition dedicated to Henry Moore's life and work, accompanied by a temporary display, 'Shelter Drawings', showcasing Moore's drawings of Londoners during the Blitz. This project not only preserves Moore's legacy but also creates an inspiring space for art appreciation and creation.

Architect Deborah Saunt emphasizes the design's sustainability and inclusivity, aiming to create a welcoming cultural environment. The building's harmonious integration within Moore's historic landscape and its state-of-the-art facilities have been praised by the Henry Moore Foundation's chief operating officer, Lesley Wake. The project's success lies in its ability to preserve the past while embracing the future, making it a significant contribution to the UK's cultural and architectural landscape.