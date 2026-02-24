Drugged Driver Causes Chaos in Birmingham: Residents' Shocking Encounter (2026)

Bold opening: A reckless hit-and-run shatters a quiet Birmingham street, leaving residents in their pajamas and a line of damaged cars as the morning aftermath. And this is the part most people miss—the driver’s actions aren’t just a single mistake; the incident unfolds as a chain of choices with consequences that ripple through neighbors, property, and safety.

The incident occurred in the early hours on Lincoln Road North, near the Birmingham-Solihull border, when a white VW Tiguan crashed into several parked vehicles. CCTV footage—viewed by BirminghamLive—shows the car veering onto a pavement, colliding with a black SUV, which then shoves into a white or beige Mini with a black roof, which in turn collides with a black Audi. The force pushes the lineup further down the road, ending with another vehicle being struck.

Neighbors were awakened by the chaos, reporting that the driver appeared to have fallen asleep at the wheel before the crash and then moved his car only about a metre after coming to a stop. Police arrived at the scene on the South Yardley/Olton border and noted the initial driver attempted to drive again but could only make a small movement before intervention.

An Audi owner contacted for BirminghamLive described the eerie scene: waking to sounds that felt like the floor cracking, followed by repeated crashes. Looking out, the owner found their own car displaced from its spot, now lying in the middle of the road. Those on scene recounted a frantic moment of calling authorities to report the registration details, with the responder emphasizing that police would not attend without that information.

A local healthcare worker recounted how neighbors rushed outside in their pajamas to assess the damage. The suspect allegedly drove on the wrong side of the road, striking vehicles outside homes and even pausing outside a veterinary clinic before allegedly going to sleep in the vehicle. Attempts to wake him were unsuccessful at first.

The incident drew a sizable police response: about three police cars and roughly seven officers. The driver, a 22-year-old man, woke after police arrived and was questioned with the dire question: “Do you know what you have done?” He is alleged to have damaged four cars and a van, with additional wing-mirror damage observed on other nearby vehicles.

Residents described the impact as devastating, noting they worry about the possibility of someone being seriously harmed. The practical toll extends beyond injuries; several owners fear losses to valuable or recently purchased vehicles, with one car described as potentially totaled and another newly acquired as a birthday gift. The disruption affected workers who rely on their vehicles for commuting, underscoring the broader personal and financial strain.

West Midlands Police confirmed they were called to reports of a collision involving a car hitting multiple parked vehicles at approximately 6:30 am on Sunday, February 15. The driver reportedly fled the scene but was located nearby, where a drugs swipe returned positive. The 22-year-old man was spoken to at the scene, and police ongoing inquiries continue to unfold.

Would you handle a similar incident differently if you witnessed a suspected hit-and-run? Do you think authorities should pursue more proactive enforcement when early morning crashes involve suspected substance use? Share your thoughts below.

