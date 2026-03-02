Drug Poisoning Alert: What You Need to Know About Medetomidine Overdoses (2026)

A dire warning has been issued by Interior Health, highlighting a surge in drug poisonings across the region. This alert, a follow-up to previous overdose reports in Trail, emphasizes the critical nature of the situation in both Trail and Nelson.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control's province-wide alert, issued on Monday, revealed a disturbing trend: an increase in drug poisonings with opioids containing the sedative medetomidine. Amanda Erickson, the community action team coordinator for Nelson, Castlegar, and Grand Forks, confirmed that the alert remains in effect, stating, "Community and health services have reported a rise in overdoses with symptoms of extreme sedation, confusion, and disorientation. There are also reports of unexplained injuries, sudden collapses, and prolonged impairment."

Interior Health's response to this crisis is twofold: they advise checking drugs before use and encourage the use of drug-checking services. These services, accessible through www.drugchecking.ca and at ANKORS (101 Baker St.), provide valuable information about the contents of drugs, helping individuals make informed decisions.

Medetomidine, the sedative found in these opioids, causes deep and prolonged sedation, respiratory depression, slowed heart rate, confusion, and hypothermia. It's important to note that while naloxone may not be effective against medetomidine, it should still be administered when opioid involvement is suspected. Combining medetomidine with opioids or other sedatives can lead to complex and prolonged toxicity, with potentially severe and challenging withdrawal symptoms.

In addition to these alerts, Interior Health has also launched a virtual addiction medicine (VAM) clinic, offering a comprehensive range of opioid agonist treatments, including buprenorphine-naloxone (Suboxone), methadone, and slow-release oral morphine (SROM / Kadian). The VAM team works closely with clients to assess their needs, develop personalized treatment plans, and help them achieve their goals. However, it's important to note that the clinic does not provide long-term care. Once a client is comfortable with their treatment progress, Interior Health will assist them in finding suitable health services within their community.

This virtual clinic ensures that appointments can be conducted over the phone, regardless of the person's location within the Interior Health region.

The situation is complex and evolving, and it's crucial to stay informed and take necessary precautions. Remember, knowledge is power, and in this case, it could save lives.

