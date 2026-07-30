Drought Emergency: Pulaski and Roanoke Valley Face Low Water Levels (2026)

Drought's Impact on Pulaski and the Roanoke Valley: A Call for Water Conservation

The ongoing drought has reached a critical point in Pulaski, Virginia, and the surrounding Roanoke Valley, prompting urgent measures to ensure water supplies remain adequate. The situation has led to a voluntary water conservation plan and the closure of the town's summer splash pad, highlighting the severity of the water crisis.

A Town's Struggle with Water Scarcity

The town's reservoir is at its lowest point this year, prompting Mayor Shannon Collins to appeal to residents for cooperation. Collins emphasizes the need to reduce water usage, discouraging activities like car washing, pool filling, and yard watering. This call to action is not just a suggestion; it's a necessary step to prevent further depletion of the town's water resources.

The mayor's own flower shop, a water-dependent business, is not immune to these restrictions. Collins acknowledges the challenge of balancing the need for water conservation with the practicalities of daily life, especially for businesses like his.

Potential Escalation to Mandatory Restrictions

City official Nathan Smythers warns that the reservoir is currently in a warning stage, indicating that mandatory water restrictions could be imposed if levels continue to drop. This threshold is set between 15 and 20 feet, and the town is actively working to preserve the reservoir and minimize water usage.

The town has backup plans, including agreements with the county, to ensure a stable water supply even in the worst-case scenario. Collins reassures residents that they will not run out of water, thanks to these precautions.

Broader Impact on the Roanoke Valley

Pulaski is not alone in its water conservation efforts. The Carvins Cove Reservoir, a primary drinking water source for the Roanoke Valley, is also experiencing low levels, sitting 14.6 feet below pond level. The Western Virginia Water Authority is closely monitoring the situation, and voluntary conservation measures are expected to be implemented once the reservoir reaches 15 feet below pond level.

A Call for Community Action

The drought's impact extends beyond Pulaski, with several smaller water suppliers issuing conservation advisories. Aqua Virginia, serving parts of Botetourt and Franklin counties, has implemented its own advisory, indicating a widespread need for water conservation.

Conclusion: A Collective Responsibility

The drought's impact on Pulaski and the Roanoke Valley serves as a stark reminder of the importance of water conservation. It is a collective responsibility to ensure that our water resources are managed sustainably. As individuals and communities, we must take action to reduce water usage and protect our precious water supply. The future of our water security depends on our ability to adapt to changing environmental conditions and work together to preserve this vital resource.