Driving with a New Mandatory Speed Limiter: What You Need to Know (2026)

Imagine a world where your car's speed is no longer entirely under your control. This is the reality that has sparked a heated debate among drivers, as a new mandatory speed limiter, known as Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA), is now being implemented in vehicles destined for the UK. But here's where it gets controversial...

The European Union (EU) has introduced ISA regulations under its General Safety Rule (GSR), setting minimum safety standards for vehicles. While the UK hasn't officially adopted the GSR, European manufacturers are not excluding ISA from UK-bound cars, meaning British drivers are now facing this new technology. And this is the part most people miss: the UK Government is also considering making similar safety technologies mandatory.

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ISA comes in three forms: informative/advisory, supportive/warning, and intervening/mandatory. The most aggressive version, intervening/mandatory ISA, restricts fuel injection to prevent drivers from exceeding speed limits. This has divided opinions, with some drivers welcoming the safety feature, while others fear it may hinder their ability to react in emergency situations.

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I had the opportunity to test drive a car with a mandatory speed limiter, and it certainly raised some interesting points. While I understand the purpose and potential benefits, such as easing congestion during busy periods, there were moments when other drivers became agitated as I adhered to the speed limit.

So, is ISA a necessary intrusion or an unnecessary restriction on driving freedom? It's a complex issue, and one that has sparked passionate debates among motorists. What do you think? Should drivers have the ultimate control over their speed, or is this technology a step towards safer roads? Share your thoughts in the comments and let's discuss this controversial topic!

Driving with a New Mandatory Speed Limiter: What You Need to Know (2026)

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