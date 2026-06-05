Drishyam 3: Akshaye Khanna's Exit, Director's Response, and the New Cast (2026)

The world of cinema is abuzz with the latest drama surrounding the highly anticipated sequel to a beloved franchise! But this time, it's not the plot twists that have fans talking, but the behind-the-scenes controversy.

Director Abhishek Pathak has addressed rumors about Akshaye Khanna's departure from the upcoming 'Drishyam 3'. Khanna, a rising star after his acclaimed performance in 'Dhurandhar', was expected to reprise his role in the sequel. However, reports suggest that Khanna had specific demands regarding his character's appearance and development, which led to a dispute.

Here's where it gets intriguing: Khanna allegedly requested a wig and significant changes to his character's dynamics. But the director claims that these demands were made after the contract was signed, and Khanna abruptly left the project just days before filming. Pathak asks, "How is it possible to accommodate such changes at the last minute?" And this is the part most people miss: the timing of these requests.

The rumors intensified with whispers of Khanna seeking a pay raise after the success of 'Dhurandhar'. But Pathak assures that the issue has been resolved, and even Ajay Devgan, the franchise's lead actor, has stepped in to mediate.

Pathak also clarified that Jaideep Ahlawat is not a replacement for Khanna but will play a new character. With the third installment of 'Drishyam' set to release in October 2026, fans are left wondering how these changes will impact the beloved franchise.

So, what's your take on this? Do you think Khanna's demands were reasonable, or did he overstep? Is it fair to request changes after a contract is signed? Share your thoughts in the comments, and let's discuss the fine line between artistic vision and professional commitment!