Drew Shelton's Physicality Shines in Run & Pass Game (2026)

The Cowboys' decision to draft Drew Shelton wasn’t just about filling a need—it was about redefining what an offensive lineman can do in today’s NFL. As someone who’s watched the evolution of the position for decades, I find Shelton’s versatility particularly fascinating. He’s not just a left tackle; he’s a mobile, instinctive blocker who can spring plays from both sides of the line. This isn’t just a draft pick—it’s a statement about how the game is shifting toward players who can adapt to any scheme, no matter how complex.

Shelton’s ability to move off the ball is a game-changer. In the play where he takes on a linebacker while the running back breaks a tackle, it’s not just about strength—it’s about timing and reading the defense. What many people don’t realize is that modern offensive lines are no longer just about blocking; they’re about creating space, forcing defenders into bad positions, and even influencing the outcome of a play. Shelton’s physicality here feels like a glimpse into the future of the position. If you take a step back, this isn’t just a tackle—it’s a chess move.

Protecting the quarterback is another area where Shelton stands out. When he faced Ahmed Hassanein, a formidable pass rusher, his quick recovery and ability to keep his base show a level of composure that’s rare. Personally, I think this highlights a key trend in the NFL: the need for offensive linemen who can handle pressure without losing their rhythm. Shelton’s hands and footwork here feel like a blueprint for how the position will evolve in the next decade. It’s not just about being big—it’s about being smart, fast, and unshakable.

What’s even more interesting is Shelton’s willingness to go beyond his initial assignment. In the play where he crashes toward the middle of the line, he’s not just blocking a defender—he’s setting up the entire offensive scheme. This kind of versatility is what makes him a valuable asset. From my perspective, this is a sign that the Cowboys are looking for players who can thrive in any situation, not just the ones they’ve practiced in film sessions. It’s a bold move, but one that could pay off in big ways.

Looking at the bigger picture, Shelton’s draft reflects a broader shift in the NFL. Teams are no longer just looking for players who fit a specific role—they’re seeking individuals who can fill multiple roles. Shelton’s ability to play both guard and tackle, plus his pass-pro skills, makes him a rare commodity. This raises a deeper question: as the game becomes more complex, will the offensive line be the most underappreciated part of the team? I think the answer is a resounding yes. And Shelton might just be the player who changes that narrative.