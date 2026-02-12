Drew Petzing to Detroit Lions: What to Expect from the New Offensive Coordinator | NFL Analysis (2026)

Breaking News: The Detroit Lions are poised to welcome Drew Petzing as their new offensive coordinator! This move signifies a significant shift in the team's strategy, and it's bound to get fans buzzing.

Eric Woodyard from ESPN reports that the Lions are finalizing a deal with Petzing, formerly the offensive coordinator for the Arizona Cardinals. This announcement comes after the Lions parted ways with John Morton, who held the position for just one season.

Petzing, at 38 years old, steps into a role where he's expected to call the plays, a key factor the Lions prioritized during their coaching search. This is crucial because it indicates a change in how the offense will be run.

But here's where it gets controversial: Head Coach Dan Campbell is expected to hand over the play-calling duties to Petzing. Campbell took over play-calling responsibilities from Morton in Week 10.

Morton, 56, was brought in to replace Ben Johnson, who left to become the head coach of the Chicago Bears after the Lions' impressive 15-win season in 2024.

Despite remaining among the league leaders in total points per game (28.3), the Lions struggled to establish a consistent offensive identity this season. They have talented players like Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs.

Under Johnson, the Lions were a powerhouse, leading the NFL with 33.2 points per game in 2024.

Lions General Manager Brad Holmes emphasized the importance of leadership when searching for the new offensive coordinator. He highlighted the need for someone detail-oriented, with a strong command of the room, ensuring every aspect of the game plan is meticulously executed.

What do you think of this change? Will Petzing be the right fit for the Lions? Share your thoughts in the comments below!