Drew McIntyre Reveals Shocking Backstage Incident: Fan Lunges at Him Over WWE Title! (2026)

Imagine a wrestling fan so passionate that they physically confront a WWE superstar backstage, claiming the championship title belongs to someone else. That’s exactly what happened to Drew McIntyre, and the story is as shocking as it is revealing about the intensity of fan engagement in the world of professional wrestling. During a candid conversation on TMZ’s Inside The Ring podcast, McIntyre shared a jaw-dropping incident that occurred after his WWE Title victory over Cody Rhodes. Here’s how it went down: A fan had won a raffle to meet a superstar backstage, and surprisingly, they chose McIntyre. But here’s where it gets controversial—when McIntyre questioned the decision, suggesting the fan might prefer meeting Cody Rhodes, the ‘big good guy,’ the fan insisted, ‘No, everyone wants to see you.’ Little did McIntyre know, this encounter would take a dramatic turn. The fan lunged at him, declaring, ‘That’s Cody’s title,’ and even attempted to swing at him, forcing security to intervene. But this is the part most people miss—instead of escalating the situation, McIntyre handled it with remarkable composure. He calmed the fan down, took a photo with him, and even promised a picture with the title. Yet, the fan’s frustration resurfaced immediately after, prompting McIntyre to playfully raise the title and dash away, leaving the fan in awe. Now, you might think this fan would be banned from future events, but McIntyre’s take is refreshingly unexpected: ‘I want fans like that,’ he said. ‘As long as you’re passionate and making noise, that’s what it’s all about. There’s nothing worse than a silent crowd.’ This incident not only highlights the raw emotion wrestling can evoke but also raises a thought-provoking question: Is there a line between passionate fandom and crossing boundaries, and who gets to draw it? What do you think—was the fan’s reaction justified, or did they take it too far? Let’s debate in the comments!