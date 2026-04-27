Drew Gill's Epic Guntersville Win: Forward-Facing Sonar Mastery & Last-Minute Thrills (2026)

The Unbelievable Comeback: Drew Gill's Thrilling Victory at Lake Guntersville

In a heart-stopping finale, Drew Gill emerged as the champion of the B&W Trailer Hitches Stage 1 Presented by Mercury, leaving spectators and fellow anglers in awe. But here's where it gets controversial: Gill, a consistent top performer, entered the final day believing he had no chance. And yet, he pulled off an incredible win, leaving us all wondering, how did he do it?

Gill's journey began with a strategy heavily reliant on his forward-facing sonar. He had discovered a prime spot, catching an impressive 150 pounds of bass in three days. However, as the tournament progressed, the bite became increasingly challenging. Gill's words capture the dilemma: "I knew it wasn't possible tomorrow. I had burned my 'Scope stuff."

But Gill's mastery of sonar technology proved to be his secret weapon. In the first period alone, he boated an astonishing 20 scorable bass, weighing in at 53 pounds, 5 ounces. This early lead set the stage for a thrilling showdown.

As the competition heated up, Gill faced tough challengers. Jacob Walker and Jacob Wheeler were hot on his trail, with Walker landing a massive 6-pounder just before the lines out. The final result was a nail-biter, with Gill's total of 82-4 edging out Walker by a mere 1-5.

This victory marks Gill's third Bass Pro Tour win and fourth overall MLF triumph, earning him the first $125,000 paycheck of the season. But more importantly, it broke a streak of near-misses, a testament to his resilience and determination.

"I hate coming close and losing," Gill confessed. "Second is a hard pill to swallow. I knew I had to keep my mental game in check, because if I got too excited and it didn't happen, I would've been crushed."

The Top 10 finishers in the Championship Round:

Drew Gill - 82-4 (28) Jacob Walker - 80-15 (20) Jacob Wheeler - 75-4 (22) Zack Birge - 65-12 (19) Banks Shaw - 63-14 (21) Justin Cooper - 49-12 (18) Wesley Strader - 48-8 (17) Mark Daniels Jr. - 44-1 (17) Chris Lane - 37-10 (12) Keith Carson - 36-14 (11)

Complete results: [Link to Major League Fishing website]

And this is the part most people miss: Gill's victory was not just about his sonar skills. It was a strategic move that paid off. He knew he had to find an exclusive spot, and when Banks Shaw opted to start elsewhere, Gill seized the opportunity. "I couldn't win if we were sharing that water," Gill explained.

But the lead wasn't enough to relax. Gill knew the shallow winding bite would improve in the afternoon, and he had to adapt. He switched to a crankbait, a move that paid dividends. In the second period, he caught four scorable bass, and his non-FFS total for the day reached an impressive 28-15.

As the third period unfolded, Gill received updates on the big moves made by his competitors. Walker, Birge, and Shaw were closing in, and Wheeler, a ten-time BPT winner, made a long run to the upper end, catching smallmouth bass. Gill described the situation as "awful," knowing that Wheeler's pursuit was a serious threat.

In the end, Gill's lead held, and he celebrated with his parents and fiancée watching from the shore. It was a moment of pure joy and relief. "I've won before, but never with my family present. It means everything to me to share this experience with them."

So, what do you think? Was Gill's victory a result of sheer skill, or did a bit of luck play a role? Share your thoughts in the comments and let's discuss this thrilling tournament!