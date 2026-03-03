Drew Brees Predicts Hall of Fame Inductees: Eli Manning, Philip Rivers & Bill Belichick Next? (2026)

Drew Brees, a Hall of Famer, believes that his fellow veteran quarterbacks from his draft class are destined for the same honor. In an interview with TMZ Sports during Super Bowl weekend, Brees shared his perspective on the future inductees of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He expressed confidence that Eli Manning and Philip Rivers, both of whom he played with, will eventually take the stage in Canton, Ohio, and be immortalized in bronze busts. Brees also discussed Bill Belichick, who was snubbed in his first year of eligibility, and acknowledged that he deserves to be in the Hall of Fame. However, Brees emphasized that the Hall of Fame induction is not the most important part of his legacy, and he would rather his family have the gold jacket that comes with it. He concluded by stating that football does not define a person, and what truly defines an individual is their faith, family, and spirit.

