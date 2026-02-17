Draymond Green Trade Talks: Warriors Eyeing Giannis Antetokounmpo Deal Before Deadline? (2026)

The NBA world is abuzz with rumors, and this time, it's about a fan favorite! Sources reveal that the Golden State Warriors are considering trading none other than their veteran star, Draymond Green. But here's where it gets intriguing: this move is linked to their pursuit of a certain Greek Freak.

Accordingn to ESPN, the Warriors are deep in trade talks, potentially jeopardizing Green's impressive 14-season tenure with the team. The team's management, including General Manager Mike Dunleavy and owner Joe Lacob, are keen on acquiring the services of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks. And guess who's at the center of these discussions? Yes, you guessed it—Draymond Green.

The salary cap puzzle is an interesting one. To make the trade work financially, the Warriors must include either Jimmy Butler III or Draymond Green in the deal. Butler's injury and higher salary make Green the more appealing option for the Bucks and other potential trade partners.

When questioned about his future, Green confidently stated, 'I've dedicated 14 years here, and I'm not worried about leaving. If a trade happens, it's the nature of the business, but I'm not losing sleep over it.'

While coach Steve Kerr and Steph Curry have expressed their desire for Green to retire as a Warrior, the decision lies with the management. As they strategize for the future, Green's availability in trade talks has increased.

Kerr empathized with Green's situation, acknowledging the emotional challenge of potentially leaving the only team he's ever played for.

And this is the part most fans are wondering: Will Green stay or go? Will the Warriors succeed in their pursuit of Antetokounmpo? Only time will tell, but the NBA community is eagerly awaiting the trade deadline for these answers.

What do you think about this potential blockbuster trade? Is it a necessary move for the Warriors' future, or should they keep their beloved veteran?