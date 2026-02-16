Drake Maye Super Bowl LX Injury Update: Will He Be 100% Ready for Seahawks? (2026)

The Super Bowl is on the line, and all eyes are on Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. But here's where it gets controversial: despite a lingering shoulder injury, Maye insists he’ll be ready to lead his team against the Seahawks. Is he pushing too hard, or is this the grit of a champion? And this is the part most people miss: Maye’s determination isn’t just about him—it’s about the entire locker room’s shared goal of bringing home the trophy.

Earlier this week, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel brushed off concerns about Maye’s injury, telling reporters he has “not much” worry about the quarterback’s availability for Super Bowl LX. This sentiment has been echoed throughout New England, with Maye himself doubling down on his readiness during a Thursday press conference.

‘I’m feeling good,’ Maye assured reporters after Thursday’s practice. ‘I was able to move around and participate in some jog-throughs, so I’m definitely on track. This is the game you dream about as a kid, and I’m excited to get out there and compete.’

While the Patriots didn’t practice on Wednesday, Maye was listed as limited on the team’s estimated report. His status for Thursday’s practice remains unclear, but he confirmed he participated and threw during the session. ‘I’m doing everything I can to get back to 100 percent,’ Maye explained. ‘Everyone in that locker room feels the same way. Having this two-week break has been great—it’s allowed me to rest, recover, and study the Seahawks’ playbook inside and out. Now, I’m just focused on translating that preparation into live game action.’

Here’s where opinions might differ: Maye doesn’t believe his shoulder injury will impact his performance next Sunday. ‘That’s what trainers are for,’ he said confidently. ‘It’s been a long season, and these things happen. I’m going to do whatever it takes to feel as close to 100 percent as possible—whether that’s 99 percent or just enough to throw effectively. My goal is to help this team win.’

As an AP 2025 MVP finalist, Maye has already proven his worth this postseason, completing 56 percent of his passes for 533 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions across three games. He’s also rushed for 141 yards and a touchdown. But the Super Bowl is a different beast—and his ability to perform under pressure, injury or not, will be the defining moment of his season.

