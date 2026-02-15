Drake Maye Patriots Breakdown: QB's Best Game Yet vs Jets - NFL Analysis (2026)

Drake Maye's trajectory is undeniably upward, yet the journey to greatness is far from over. Considering the recent developments and the Jets' current state, it's challenging to draw significant conclusions from the Patriots' dominant 42-10 victory on Sunday. However, the opportunity to observe some fresh faces and players returning from the sidelines offers an intriguing perspective. Let's dive into the positional assessments from the game.

OFFENSE

Quarterback (4.5 out of 5)

Maye is inching closer to perfection. This game earned my highest grade for him, surpassing two previous top performances this season.

It was the highest-graded game for a Patriots quarterback since 2021, a period marked by three impressive performances by Mac Jones (I wonder who was calling the plays then?). Maye delivered three exceptional plays: the throw to Efton Chism against an all-out blitz, facing an unblocked rusher; the laser-like third-down pass to Kyle Williams amid pressure (though Jack Westover was open on the opposite side, the play design didn't account for him); and the perfectly placed touchdown pass to Chism. I also appreciated his "block" on the reverse play and an 11-yard scramble on a 4th-and-3 situation. While his stats were nearly flawless, Maye did miss some opportunities. The opening drive throw to Hunter Henry at the 11:32 mark should have targeted Williams, who was open for a touchdown. Although I didn't penalize him for this, at 1:13 in the first quarter, the play after the pump fake to DeMario Douglas, the play should have been...

