Drake Maye Injury Update: Will He Play in the Super Bowl? (2026)

The Patriots' QB Dilemma: Drake Maye's Injury and the Road to Super Bowl LX

In a development that has Patriots fans on the edge of their seats, quarterback Drake Maye's absence from Friday's practice has sparked curiosity and concern. But here's where it gets controversial: Maye, who's been dealing with a right shoulder injury, was absent due to an illness, according to head coach Mike Vrabel.

Vrabel revealed that Maye's shoulder responded positively after Thursday's practice, but an illness kept him from participating further. This raises the question: Could the illness be a result of the shoulder injury? And this is the part most people miss: Maye's injury occurred during the AFC Championship Game win over the Broncos, where he took a hard hit from safety Talanoa Hufanga.

Despite the hit, Maye stayed in the game, showcasing his determination and resilience. However, the injury's impact on his performance in the upcoming Super Bowl LX against the Seahawks remains a topic of discussion. With just nine days to go, Maye's presence on the field is crucial.

When asked about his level of concern, Vrabel replied, "not much." But is this a case of downplaying the injury's severity, or a display of confidence in Maye's ability to recover quickly?

Backup QB Joshua Dobbs and third-stringer Tommy DeVito took the field in Maye's absence, but the focus remains on Maye's recovery.

Maye himself expressed his determination to feel 100% and contribute to the team's victory. He added, "I'll do whatever it takes to help the team win."

With Maye's absence from practice, the Patriots' preparation for the Super Bowl takes on a new dimension. The team's ability to adapt and execute their game plan without their starting quarterback will be a key factor in their success.

So, will Maye be ready for the big game? Only time will tell. But one thing's for sure: the Patriots' journey to Super Bowl LX has taken an unexpected turn, and the outcome is anyone's guess.

What do you think? Is Maye's injury a cause for concern, or will he bounce back in time for the championship game? Share your thoughts in the comments!