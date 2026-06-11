Drake Joins Team BRM in Audi R8 LMS GT3 for Liqui-Moly GT Festival The Bend (2026)

The world of racing is about to get a little more exciting as supermarket giant owner and racing enthusiast, Drake, takes on a new challenge. In a surprising turn of events, Drake is set to join Team BRM in an Audi R8 LMS GT3, marking a significant step up in his racing career. While he may be best known for his business ventures, Drake has been a regular fixture in the national racing scene, and this move into GT3 racing is a natural progression for him.

What makes this announcement particularly intriguing is the partnership between Drake and Garnet Patterson. Patterson, a seasoned racer with a background in coaching, has been a mentor to Drake, and their collaboration has been fruitful. Together, they have achieved strong results in the Australian Prototype Series and Radical Cup Australia. Now, with Patterson by his side, Drake is poised to take on the GT3 challenge with renewed confidence.

The GT3 category is a highly competitive arena, and Drake is well aware of the task ahead. He acknowledges the learning curve, from mastering the car itself to understanding the intricacies of race procedures like pit stops and driver changes. However, Drake is a realist and is approaching this new endeavor with a healthy dose of humility and a desire to learn.

In my opinion, Drake's decision to step into GT3 racing is a bold move that showcases his passion for the sport and his willingness to push himself. It's a move that could potentially open doors for him in the future, as GT racing is a highly respected and prestigious category. However, it also comes with the risk of failure, and Drake is smart to manage his expectations.

What makes this story even more fascinating is the role of The Bend circuit. As a familiar track for both Drake and Patterson, it provides a significant advantage. The pair can focus on understanding the car and refining their approach, knowing the circuit inside out. This familiarity will undoubtedly give them a head start in the competitive world of GT racing.

In conclusion, Drake's move into GT3 racing is a significant development in his racing career. It showcases his passion for the sport and his willingness to take on new challenges. With Patterson by his side and the advantage of a familiar track, Drake is poised to make a strong impression in the GT3 category. However, only time will tell if he can overcome the challenges ahead and achieve success in this highly competitive arena.