Dragons Sign Terrell Peita: A Powerful Addition to the Squad (2026)

The United Rugby Championship is heating up, and the Dragons are making some strategic moves to bolster their team. The latest addition to their roster is Terrell Peita, a back-row forward who has been making waves in the rugby world. With a successful year in Major League Rugby with the New England Free Jacks in 2022, Peita's recent call-up to the Blues squad in New Zealand's National Provincial Championship is a testament to his talent and potential.

The Dragons' head coach, Tiatia, had this to say about the signing: 'Terrell has aspirations to keep improving and is a good fit for what we need. He will whack guys, is a physical player, and his actions will do the talking.' Tiatia's enthusiasm is evident, as he highlights Peita's aggressive playing style and his ability to make an impact on the field. Furthermore, Tiatia praises Peita's character, describing him as diligent and a great addition to the team.

This signing comes as a strategic move for the Dragons, who are looking to end a four-year winless streak on their travels in the United Rugby Championship. With the addition of Peita, the team is hoping to bring a new level of physicality and aggression to their gameplay. The Dragons have already secured new contracts with key players like Rio Dyer, Brodie Coghlan, Chris Coleman, Che Hope, and Angus O'Brien, and the addition of Peita is expected to further strengthen their squad.

The Dragons' next challenge is a match against Zebre on Friday (19:45 BST) in the United Rugby Championship, followed by a semi-final appearance in the Challenge Cup against Montpellier on Sunday, May 3rd. With these new signings and the team's renewed focus, the Dragons are poised to make a strong showing in the upcoming season, and Peita's contribution is expected to be a significant factor in their success.