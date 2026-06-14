Dr. Doug Ford's Pro-Trade Message at Saginaw Valley State University (2026)

In a unique and intriguing turn of events, Dr. Doug Ford, the Premier of Ontario, took center stage at Saginaw Valley State University in Michigan to deliver a commencement address that went beyond the ordinary. The question on everyone's mind was, why was a Canadian premier chosen for this honor?

Ford's speech focused on the importance of trade and the long-standing partnership between Canada and the United States. He emphasized the deep interconnection between the two nations, not just economically but also culturally. With a personal touch, Ford shared his own experiences of living and working in the United States, highlighting the success of his family's printing business south of the border.

"Our prosperity is a result of collaborative efforts spanning over two centuries," Ford stated, emphasizing the significance of this historical bond. However, he also acknowledged the challenges faced in recent times, particularly the impact of tariffs and trade wars.

"Protectionism is a dead-end street," he warned, quoting former U.S. President Ronald Reagan's critique of tariffs. Ford's stance against tariffs is not new; he has been vocal about his opposition and even launched an anti-tariff ad campaign in the U.S. last year.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the timing and the platform Ford chose to deliver his message. By accepting an honorary doctorate and speaking at an American university, Ford is sending a powerful signal about the importance of cross-border collaboration and the need to heal any rifts that may have emerged.

In my opinion, Ford's address is a strategic move to reinforce the idea that Canada and the U.S. are not just trading partners but also cultural allies. By emphasizing the interconnectedness of our economies and the reliance of millions of workers on cross-border trade, Ford is highlighting the potential consequences of protectionist policies.

The deeper message here is about the power of relationships and teamwork. Ford's personal advice to the graduating students to never forget the importance of these attributes is a reminder that, in a globalized world, collaboration and loyalty can be powerful tools for success.

This speech by Doug Ford is a bold statement, and it will be interesting to see how it resonates with audiences on both sides of the border. It raises the question: In an era of increasing protectionism, can leaders like Ford help steer us back towards a more collaborative and interconnected future?