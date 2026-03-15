Dr. Bannor Raises Concerns Over Ghana's Dramatic Gold Reserves Drop (2026)

Ghana's gold reserves have plummeted, and no one seems to know why. This alarming development has sparked a firestorm of questions, with Dr. Frank Bannor, a renowned Development Economist and Senior Research Fellow at the Institute of Economic Research and Public Policy (IERPP), leading the charge. He's demanding answers from the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) regarding the shocking decline in the country's gold holdings, as revealed in the central bank's latest External Sector Developments report.

But here's where it gets even more concerning: Ghana's gold reserves took a nosedive from 37.1 tonnes in September 2025 to a mere 18.6 tonnes by December 2025. That's a staggering loss of 18.5 tonnes in just one quarter! To put this into perspective, this drop erases all the gains made earlier in the year and pushes reserves below the level inherited from the previous administration, which stood at 30.5 tonnes in December 2024.

Dr. Bannor aptly describes this situation as “deeply concerning,” especially considering the rapidity and magnitude of the decline. He’s not alone in his worry. The timing is particularly puzzling given Ghana's otherwise robust external sector performance during the same period. The Bank of Ghana's data shows Gross International Reserves (GIR) actually increased to a healthy US$13.83 billion by December 2025, up from US$9.11 billion a year prior.

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And this is the part most people miss: Gold isn't just another asset in a country's reserves. For a gold-producing nation like Ghana, it holds strategic significance, acting as a valuable store of wealth, especially during times of global economic uncertainty. A nearly 50% reduction in physical gold holdings within three months demands a transparent explanation.

Dr. Bannor raises crucial questions: Was the gold sold outright? Pledged as collateral? Swapped for liquidity? Or perhaps used in some off-market arrangement? The lack of clarity surrounding this transaction could seriously erode public trust in the BoG's reserve management and monetary policies, particularly at a time when transparency is vital for Ghana's economic recovery.

Here's the controversial part: Should central banks be allowed to make such significant decisions regarding strategic assets without public scrutiny? Dr. Bannor argues that the BoG owes the Ghanaian people a detailed account of the decision-making process, including the amount of gold disposed of, the rationale behind the transaction, and the financial gains (if any) realized. After all, nearly 19 tonnes of Ghana's gold vanished in a single quarter – the public deserves to know what happened.

This situation raises important questions about transparency and accountability in financial institutions. What do you think? Should central banks be more transparent about their reserve management strategies? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.