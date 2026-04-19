DPI Governance Fellowship: Unlocking Africa's Digital Future | $900 Stipend (2026)

The DPI Governance in Africa Fellowship 2026 is an exciting initiative that offers a unique and transformative experience for early-career researchers and advocates. This fully remote program, led by FUNGAI Africa, aims to address a critical gap in the digital landscape of the continent: the governance of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and its impact on society.

As African nations rapidly adopt digital systems, from digital identity platforms to public service portals, the question of governance becomes increasingly crucial. These technologies, while promising, can either empower or exclude, and it is the role of this fellowship to ensure that the former prevails.

The program's objectives are ambitious yet necessary. By equipping fellows with rights-based frameworks and research tools, it aims to create a generation of researchers who can bridge the gap between technology and social justice. This is a vital step towards ensuring that digital transformation in Africa is inclusive, transparent, and accountable.

One aspect that immediately stands out to me is the program's focus on marginalized communities. By investigating the impact of digital systems on women, refugees, rural populations, and persons with disabilities, the fellowship acknowledges and addresses the potential for exclusion and discrimination that these technologies can perpetuate. This is a critical step towards ensuring that digital governance is truly equitable.

The three-month fully remote program offers a flexible learning experience, which is particularly beneficial for early-career professionals and those with other commitments. The curriculum is well-structured, progressing from foundational knowledge to practical research and, finally, policy translation. This progressive approach ensures that fellows not only understand the theoretical frameworks but also gain hands-on experience and the skills to apply their research in real-world contexts.

The expected outputs are impressive and have the potential to make a significant impact. From comprehensive research reports to advocacy toolkits and policy briefs, the fellows' work will influence policy and public discourse on digital governance. This is a powerful way to ensure that the research conducted is not just academic but has tangible, positive outcomes for African societies.

In my opinion, the DPI Governance in Africa Fellowship 2026 is an opportunity not to be missed for those passionate about technology, governance, and social justice. It offers a unique platform to contribute to a more equitable digital future for Africa, and I believe the potential for personal and professional growth within this program is immense.

What many people don't realize is that initiatives like these are crucial for shaping a digital world that works for everyone. By taking a step back and considering the broader implications, it becomes clear that programs like this are essential to ensuring that technology serves as a tool for progress and not a barrier to equality.