Dover's Controversial Median Safety Ordinance: What You Need to Know (2026)

Bold statement: Dover’s controversial median safety ordinance has cleared another hurdle, intensifying the debate about pedestrian safety, civil rights, and legal risk. And this is the part most people miss: the final design of the law could quietly determine how safely everyone moves through town—without compromising constitutional protections.

A long-discussed, divisive proposal aiming to curb standing in medians and near intersections, and to impose fines for violators, moved forward again in a Dover committee this week with a 7–3 vote in favor. First introduced in October 2025, the ordinance would fine first-time violators with a warning, impose a $15 fine on a second offense, and escalate to $50 for a third offense within a 12-month period. The measure has split Dover’s residents and stakeholders since its inception.

Proponents argue the rule is necessary for both pedestrian and driver safety, pointing to an uptick in people standing in busy medians at intersections. Critics counter that fining individuals who are already struggling financially is unfair and claim the ordinance infringes on constitutional rights and free speech.

The measure was initially slated for a second and final reading in January but was returned to the committee for further review. After technical refinements and amendments, it returned to the council this week.

Councilman Dave Anderson, the ordinance’s sponsor, described the revisions as strengthening the policy. He noted that the amendments involved technical considerations to bolster the law’s legal footing and that the measure had been refined through back-and-forth discussions.

Key updates include changes to wording and the removal of an earlier provision known as Section H. That section would have designated specific safe areas for people in medians, but leaders felt that existing policies already cover such safety efforts and that keeping Section H could distract from the core pedestrian-safety goal.

Additional changes introduce a severability clause to ensure the remainder of the ordinance stays in effect if any portion is challenged in court. The updates also clarify that the ordinance does not apply to sidewalks, private property, or medians wider than seven feet.

Anderson emphasized that these edits make the ordinance clearer and more enforceable, helping the public understand what is allowed and what is not.

Opponents remain unconvinced about its effectiveness or its constitutional viability. Chelle Paul, a Dover community activist and founder of Divided We Fall, argued that the ordinance risks violating constitutional rights and questioned the city’s ability to enforce a law that mirrors a state statute currently under legal scrutiny. Paul suggested the city may be exposing itself to significant legal challenges, contending that if the state isn’t enforcing similar provisions, the city’s enforcement could be precarious.

She warned that the proposal could generate lawsuits rather than resolve the underlying safety concerns, potentially creating new liabilities for the city.

The ordinance is scheduled for its second and final reading on February 23 in Dover.