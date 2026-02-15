In a recent development, Ontario Premier Doug Ford has firmly stated that new revenue tools are off the table in the ongoing discussions about the New Deal 2.0 between the city and the province. Ford's stance comes as a response to the city's proposed budget for 2026, which includes a modest tax hike for residential property owners. But here's where it gets controversial... Ford's comments have sparked a debate about the city's financial autonomy and the role of provincial support in local governance. While the city manager, Paul Johnson, advocates for revenue tools that grow with the economy, Ford emphasizes the need for the city to drive efficiencies and standardization. This has led to a discussion about the balance of power between the city and the province, and the potential implications for Toronto's ability to deliver essential services. And this is the part most people miss... The New Deal, which includes the upload of the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley parkway, has been a significant financial agreement between the city and the province. However, the city's budget chief, Shelley Carroll, suggests that the city needs more access to the economy, like other orders of government, to rebuild reserves and ensure sustainability. This has led to a call for a reevaluation of the city's financial autonomy and the role of provincial support. So, what's the future of Toronto's finances? Will the city be able to find a balance between driving efficiencies and securing its fair share of revenue? These are the questions that remain, and the comments section is open for discussion. What do you think? Agree or disagree? Share your thoughts below!