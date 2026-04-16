Doug Ford and Mark Carney's Pizza Meeting: A New Start for Team Canada? (2026)

In a surprising turn of events, politics and pizza proved to be the perfect recipe for reconciliation between Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Prime Minister Mark Carney. After weeks of public tension, the two leaders put their differences aside—at least momentarily—over a slice of pizza at a Pizza Nova in Etobicoke. But here's where it gets interesting: their détente wasn’t just about sharing a meal; it was a strategic move to project unity amid ongoing disagreements. Is this genuine teamwork or just a photo op? Let’s dive in.

The meeting, their first in weeks, was marked by smiles and casual chatter with local kids enjoying a snow day. Both leaders were quick to emphasize their shared commitment to Canada’s success. Ford declared, “We’re all about Team Canada,” a sentiment Carney echoed, adding, “All about Team Canada, all aligned.” But is this unity as solid as they claim? Ford later admitted, “Sure, there are differences, but we agree on 99 percent of the stuff.” Yet, that remaining 1 percent has been anything but minor.

And this is the part most people miss: Just last week, Ford publicly slammed Carney’s deal with China, which allows 49,000 Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs) into Canada annually in exchange for reduced tariffs on Canadian products like canola. Ford called it a “terrible deal” that would harm Canadian workers, particularly in Ontario’s struggling auto sector. He also expressed frustration that Carney hadn’t consulted him before finalizing the agreement, despite its potential impact on Ontario. Was Carney’s move a diplomatic win or a betrayal of Canadian workers? The debate rages on.

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During their 45-minute meeting, the leaders tackled “five big topics,” including energy, critical minerals, the Ring of Fire, and the auto sector. Both agreed on the need to “move stuff faster,” with Ford urging, “Let’s get the approvals. Get shovels in the ground. Let’s start moving.” Carney added that they’d “worked up an appetite” for progress, with plans to reconvene in just two days at the First Ministers’ Meeting. But will their ambitious plans translate into real action, or is this just political posturing?

As Ford later met with federal Industry Minister Melanie Joly at Queen’s Park, one thing was clear: the pizza summit was just the beginning. Are Ford and Carney truly on the same team, or is this unity too fragile to last? What do you think? Let us know in the comments—is this a step forward for Canadian politics, or just another chapter in their ongoing feud?