Double Your $5,000 in 2 Years? 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now (Western Digital & Nvidia) (2026)

Are you ready to take your investments to the next level? With a strategic approach and a bit of luck, you could potentially double your money in just two years. But here's the catch: you'll need to invest in the right stocks and stick to a consistent plan. Let's dive into two top growth stocks that could make this a reality. But first, let's talk about the numbers. To double your money in one year, you'd need stocks to return around 75%. In two years, that number drops to about 40% annually. Now, let's explore two stocks that could help you achieve this goal. Western Digital: A Duopoly in Data Storage Western Digital is a major player in the hard drive disk business, which is crucial for storing the massive amounts of data at artificial intelligence (AI) data centers. Along with Seagate, they have a duopoly in this market, which is only growing exponentially as more companies invest in AI technology and more data centers are built to process it. While it's hard to predict 400% returns, Western Digital is in a good position to generate excellent returns that could help you double your money in two years. Nvidia: The GPU Giant Nvidia is the most valuable company in the world, and its graphics processing units (GPUs) are central to the function of AI centers. With over 90% market share in the data center GPU space, Nvidia owns the architecture, Compute Unified Device Architecture (CUDA), which can only run on Nvidia chips. This dominance has helped Nvidia accrue a high valuation, but the correction has put it in the buy zone with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 23 and a price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.68. So, which stock is the better investment? While both stocks have strong potential, Western Digital's lower valuation makes it the better investment. Even after its 438% run, Western Digital stock is only trading at 27 times earnings, which is below the S&P 500 average. Longer term, it has a five-year PEG ratio of 0.93, which suggests it's undervalued relative to its earnings expectations. But here's where it gets controversial... While both stocks could help you double your money in two years, Nvidia's dominance in the GPU market and its strong buy signal make it a more attractive investment. So, what do you think? Are you ready to take the plunge and invest in these stocks? Or do you have a different strategy in mind? Share your thoughts and opinions in the comments below!
Double Your $5,000 in 2 Years? 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now (Western Digital & Nvidia) (2026)
References
- https://www.nasdaq.com/articles/why-robinhood-markets-plunged-monday
- https://www.fool.com/investing/2026/02/09/got-5000-2-top-growth-stocks-to-buy-that-could-dou/
- https://www.fxempire.com/forecasts/article/silver-price-outlook-a-comex-default-could-push-prices-above-200-1577903
- https://www.fxstreet.com/news/pound-sterling-partially-recovers-after-dovish-boe-hold-triggers-losses-202602060829
- https://www.fool.com/investing/2026/02/02/vanguard-etfs-buying-stock-market-crash-2026/
- https://www.tradingview.com/news/newsbtc:c4fe79be8094b:0-jpmorgan-keeps-bitcoin-bull-case-266-000-remains-the-target/
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