Double Standards: Home Care Workers vs. MPs Mileage Allowance (2026)

The most telling thing about “mileage rates” isn’t the number—it’s what those numbers quietly signal about who society feels deserves protection.

I keep coming back to this because the story of a home care worker challenging government mileage allowances for MPs feels less like a policy footnote and more like a window into how different classes of workers are valued. On paper, this is about cents per kilometre, AA reports, and IRD rate calculations. In real life, it’s about whether the system treats travel costs as dignity-preserving logistics—or as something the powerful can convert into comfort while everyone else has to make it work on wages.

Personally, I think what makes this particularly fascinating is the emotional mismatch: when frontline workers hear politicians can claim mileage at a much higher rate, it reads as entitlement rather than necessity. People don’t need an economics degree to understand the moral arithmetic. If you’re paid $25 to $32 an hour, “reasonable compensation” doesn’t feel reasonable when the gap is obvious and persistent. And if you’re on a six-figure salary, the same argument starts to sound like “we shouldn’t inconvenience ourselves.”

When cents become politics

A home and community support worker, Tamara Baddeley, called the disparity “bloody disgusting,” and I get why. Personally, I think anger like that is usually the product of accumulated frustration, not a reaction to one isolated figure. The care sector already carries invisible burdens—emotional labour, physical strain, scheduling chaos, and often the constant pressure to stretch everything, including time and money.

The government’s argument, as reflected in the reported framework, is that different roles get different mileage arrangements and that parliamentary claims use IRD rates. That might be procedurally true, but from my perspective the question isn’t “is it allowed?” It’s “does it make people feel the system is fair?”

What many people don’t realize is that perceived fairness often matters more than technical correctness. If the logic feels like a maze built to protect the public’s representatives, workers will read every twist as insulation. This raises a deeper question: how often do public systems treat “cost of doing the job” as a moral obligation for some people, while treating it as a negotiable overhead for others?

There’s also a broader trend here—governments frequently adjust frontline allowances temporarily, like a pressure-release valve, without addressing structural wage and valuation gaps. Personally, I suspect that’s why short-term boosts can unintentionally spotlight the longer-term imbalance. It’s not that the increase is wrong; it’s that it makes the old rate look less like “reasonable” and more like “we got away with paying less.”

The double standard people can actually see

The reported comparison is stark: home support workers and relief teachers received a temporary boost in mileage rates from 63.5 cents per kilometre to 82.5 cents. MPs, by contrast, can claim mileage up to 14,000 kilometres per year using IRD rates—reported as $1.17 for petrol and $1.26 for diesel. In my opinion, even if you accept that MPs have different responsibilities, the magnitude of the difference makes it hard to keep the conversation neutral.

One detail I find especially interesting is the idea that spouses can also claim mileage when driving for parliamentary work—such as transporting an MP to a meeting. From my perspective, this is where people stop thinking in accounting terms and start thinking in optics. Even if it’s administratively sensible, it can look like the benefit ecosystem around political office is broader than the public expects.

If you take a step back and think about it, the real issue isn’t only the kilometre rate—it’s who gets to define what “work-related cost” means. Care work is geographically dispersed by design: clients are in homes, visits are frequent, and travel is part of the job’s basic physics. Parliamentary work is also physical in some ways, but it tends to operate with centralized infrastructure. That doesn’t eliminate a mileage claim, but it should influence how we calibrate public reimbursement.

What this really suggests is a mismatch in lived reality. A care worker may drive between multiple clients back-to-back, often with limited flexibility and tighter margins. An MP may travel as part of scheduled engagements, with the state providing many other forms of operational support. The gap between those realities is exactly why workers interpret the higher rate as a “double standard,” not a neutral policy design.

Why the system’s “rates” argument won’t calm anyone down

The reporting indicates that Parliamentary Services wouldn’t supply the detailed figures directly, citing that the rates are based on AA reports that can’t be shared, while the program confirmed payments using claim forms referencing IRD rates. Personally, I think this is a classic bureaucratic move: hide behind technical inputs and treat transparency as a distribution problem rather than an accountability problem.

In my opinion, people don’t necessarily need the underlying contract documents to understand fairness. They need the government to acknowledge the outcome and explain why it’s morally defensible. When officials emphasize that rates follow a formula, critics hear something else: “the formula is designed to protect us.”

What makes this particularly sharp is that IRD rates are described as changing with fuel costs up to a specified date. That’s logical in economic terms, but psychologically it doesn’t fix the core issue: workers aren’t asking whether fuel is expensive. They’re asking whether reimbursement rules reflect the same seriousness for everyone’s time and expenses.

From my perspective, the government’s responsiveness is also part of the story. If the care sector is repeatedly forced into temporary boosts, workers learn that fairness is something they must periodically “fight for” rather than something the system regularly guarantees. That can erode trust quickly. And once trust erodes, every new policy adjustment becomes suspect.

The larger lesson: reimbursement is a proxy for respect

Personally, I think it’s easy to underestimate how symbolic money can be. Mileage rates look minor compared to wages, but they operate like a proxy. They communicate whether the state treats certain workers as essential professionals who should never be out-of-pocket, or as replaceable labour who can absorb costs.

Care workers don’t just spend fuel. They spend energy, time, and emotional stamina. If you’re constantly navigating the financial sting of travel, it shapes the kind of work people can afford to do—and how long they can remain in it. This raises a deeper question: when governments build systems that quietly punish the labour they rely on, what happens when the talent pipeline inevitably shrinks?

There’s also a cultural element. Many societies like to pretend that fairness is objective and arithmetic. But fairness is lived, and it’s relational. When the public sees MPs reimbursed at higher rates while frontline workers face tighter wages, people don’t interpret it as neutral administration. They interpret it as the political class being insulated.

One thing that immediately stands out to me is how the care worker’s proposal—“see MPs do care workers’ jobs for a month with their pay and allowances”—functions as a moral challenge, not just a complaint. It forces the audience to imagine the workload, the unpredictability, and the financial pressure in the other direction. Personally, I think that’s why such statements land: they translate policy into empathy.

Where this could go next

Governments can respond in at least two ways, and I think the difference matters. The first option is defensive transparency: publish the numbers, cite the methodology, and insist the rules are consistent. The second option is moral recalibration: acknowledge the inequity and adjust reimbursement so it aligns with the realities of essential work.

Personally, I suspect the public will accept explanation only up to a point. Once people can see a gap that appears to favour office-holders, process-based justifications begin to look like post-hoc rationalizations.

If there’s a future development worth watching, it’s whether temporary boosts to frontline sectors become structural—not episodic. In other words, will mileage fairness be treated as an ongoing standard, or as a periodic political gesture? This is where trust either grows or keeps shrinking.

A provocative takeaway

What this controversy really suggests is that “cost reimbursement” is never just about cost. It’s about whose time the system protects, whose expenses it normalizes, and whose labour it expects to subsidize.

Personally, I think the most uncomfortable truth for any government is that the numbers become readable as values. When the values look skewed, people stop debating formulas and start debating intent. And once a public trust gap opens, no amount of technical compliance can fully close it.