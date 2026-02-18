Dorchester Welcomes New Poundstretcher Store: What to Expect (2026)

Dorchester's High Street is about to get a major shake-up with the arrival of a new discount retailer, and it's sure to spark some excitement! Poundstretcher is stepping in to fill the void left by Poundland, and the grand opening is just around the corner. But what's the story behind this new addition to the neighborhood?

First things first, the new store is set to occupy a massive 6,000 sq ft space on South Street, Dorchester. This is a significant move for the town, as it will create 15 new job opportunities, with some former Poundland employees getting a second chance. It's a win-win situation for the community, offering a fresh start for both the retailer and local workers.

This opening is part of Poundstretcher's ambitious 2026 expansion plan, which has already seen new stores pop up in various UK locations. Dorchester residents can look forward to a wide array of products, from clothing and DIY essentials to gardening supplies, health and beauty items, home décor, snacks, storage solutions, and even treats for their furry friends. But here's where it gets interesting: the store will also feature a dedicated Pet Hut section, catering to the needs of pet owners.

The CEO of Poundstretcher, Andy Atkinson, shared his enthusiasm, emphasizing the company's commitment to offering high-quality products at affordable prices. This is a crucial aspect, especially in today's economy, where consumers are feeling the pinch. Poundstretcher, with its long history dating back to 1981, has been a trusted name in the industry and was acquired by Fortress Investment Group in 2024, leading to further growth.

The new Dorchester branch is just one of many recent openings, with stores in Banbury, Durham, Leicester, London, and Nottingham also welcoming customers. This expansion is a clear sign of the company's success and its dedication to serving a wider customer base.

So, mark your calendars for February 18th at 9 am, when Dorchester Mayor Andy Canning will officially open the doors to this exciting new shopping destination. Will you be there to witness the transformation of Dorchester's retail scene? And what do you think about the rise of discount retailers? Are they a blessing for consumers, or is there a hidden cost? Share your thoughts in the comments below!