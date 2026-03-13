Dorchester Power Outage: Homes Affected by Underground Network Fault (2026)

Power Outage Leaves Over a Dozen Homes in Dorchester's Castle Park Without Electricity

Breaking News: More than a dozen residents in Dorchester's Castle Park are currently without power due to a sudden power cut. The incident occurred around 1:45 PM, affecting homes in the areas of Barrow Close, Celtic Crescent, and Fosse Green.

The power is expected to be restored by 7:30 PM, according to Scottish and Southern Electricity Network (SSEN). However, the cause of the outage is a fault on their underground network, which has recently been impacted by flooding.

A spokesperson for SSEN expressed regret for the inconvenience, assuring that engineers are on their way and will arrive at 4:30 PM to address the issue. They stated that the power cut is a common occurrence and their teams are well-equipped to handle such situations.

Despite their efforts, SSEN acknowledges that severe faults may require more time to resolve, as they might involve replacing fuses at the local substation. This incident highlights the vulnerability of underground power networks to natural disasters and the importance of prompt maintenance and repair.

This news comes as a reminder of the reliance on electricity in our daily lives and the potential disruptions that can arise from unexpected outages. It also underscores the need for robust infrastructure and efficient emergency response systems to minimize the impact on affected communities.