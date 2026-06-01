Doping Scandal: Marc Soler's Mystery Meeting with Banned Coach Pepe Martí (2026)

A shadow from cycling's doping past has reappeared, casting a pall over one of the sport's most dominant teams! While Tadej Pogačar and his UAE Team Emirates squad are busy racking up victories at the start of the 2026 season, a perplexing situation has emerged in Spain that’s raising serious questions. It seems that even as Pogačar eyes a historic fifth Tour de France win, his team is grappling with a rather uncomfortable revelation.

The core of the mystery? Why would Marc Soler, a rider crucial to Pogačar's support system, have any dealings whatsoever with José “Pepe” Martí? Martí is a coach who was handed a 15-year ban in the wake of the infamous Lance Armstrong doping scandal. This is particularly alarming because Martí is currently prohibited from working with athletes in any sport, and both the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) had pushed for a lifetime ban against him. The fact that he has apparently been active since at least 2023 and has connections to a key teammate of Pogačar’s has sent shockwaves through the cycling world.

But here's where it gets controversial... Soler himself has publicly denied any significant connection with Martí. In a statement to the cycling website Escape Collective, he asserted, "I have nothing to hide. I haven't done anything wrong." Yet, the evidence suggests otherwise.

Back in October 2018, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) actually increased Martí's original 2012 sanction for his involvement in the Armstrong affair, extending it from eight to 15 years. USADA described him and others as having "encouraged riders to engage in a coordinated, well-funded and sophisticated doping regime." Furthermore, Floyd Landis, a former Armstrong teammate and a key whistleblower in the USADA case, went on record with German channel ARD in 2011, labeling Martí as "nothing more than a known drug-trafficker" who had supplied him with "growth hormones, EPO and other illegal substances." The USADA investigation into Armstrong also found that Martí had acted as a courier, delivering products like EPO, testosterone, human growth hormone, and cortisone to various locations in Europe where riders were based.

And this is the part most people miss... In 2023, a story began to unfold that eerily echoed past doping scandals, complete with mysterious meetings, unusual deliveries, and clandestine roadside encounters. Spain's anti-doping body, Celad, received anonymous tips suggesting that despite his lengthy ban, Martí was actively working with athletes again. Following Martí under surveillance, Celad's investigation revealed that in August 2023, he met with Marc Soler and his triathlete father, Jaume Soler, near the border of Andorra. Reports indicate Martí traveled from Valencia, while Jaume Soler came from Barcelona, both heading towards Andorra, where Marc Soler resides and trains.

Under surveillance and with the cooperation of the Guardia Civil, Martí and Jaume Soler were stopped in Adrall, northern Spain, while en route to Andorra. They were found to be in possession of lactate testing equipment. Jaume Soler later claimed this was for his own training, stating Martí was coaching him as a runner. The situation escalated when Marc Soler, sporting his UAE Team Emirates kit, appeared on the road and was subsequently trailed by the Guardia Civil to a second, brief meeting with his father and Martí. He was positively identified by the police.

In the aftermath, Jaume Soler denied any suggestion that his son was working with Martí, insisting that Martí was solely his personal coach. The saga is particularly significant because Spanish anti-doping processes have long been criticized for their shortcomings.

Ultimately, after a lengthy back-and-forth, it was Jaume Soler who faced consequences. In October last year, more than two years after the roadside encounter, Celad banned him for 18 months from obtaining a sporting license from any federation.

The long-standing belief that Spanish anti-doping processes have historically left much to be desired only amplifies the significance of this case. In January 2024, WADA President Witold Banka expressed his disappointment with Celad's level of cooperation, stating, "We are well aware of the deep-seated problems in the Spanish anti-doping system. The fact that there are positive cases that have not been dealt with in a timely manner, despite regular monitoring by Wada, is unacceptable."

Following these strong words, significant changes occurred within Celad. Jose Luis Terreros, the then-director, was removed amid allegations of "irregularities." By late 2024, former swimmer Carlos Peralta took over as director, and Celad pledged a strengthened commitment to anti-doping, promising more extensive athlete testing and alignment with WADA's objectives.

It remains uncertain whether further action will be taken against Martí or if a broader investigation into his activities within cycling and beyond is underway. There's a growing buzz that he may have been spotted at other training locations in Spain frequented by some of the peloton's top riders.

USADA CEO, Travis Tygart, commented to The Observer, "We have a good relationship with the new leadership at Celad and have worked closely with them, when needed, to ensure the rules protecting clean athletes are enforced."

A spokesperson for Pogačar’s UAE Team Emirates stated, "There is no case or sanction involving Marc, so we won’t be commenting on speculative reports."

Meanwhile, Pogačar’s team continues its impressive winning streak. His teammate Isaac del Toro kicked off the season with a victory in the UAE Tour, and other riders have secured wins in Australia, Spain, and Oman. Despite the controversy surrounding Martí, the team's success appears to be undeterred.

So, what do you think? Is it possible for a team to remain completely oblivious to the activities of its riders, especially when those activities involve individuals with such a checkered past? Or does this situation point to a deeper issue within the sport's oversight? Share your thoughts in the comments below – we'd love to hear your perspective!