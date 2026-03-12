Doomsday Glacier Collapse: 11 Feet Sea Level Rise Threatens Millions! (2026)

The Doomsday Glacier: A Looming Catastrophe

The Thwaites Glacier, an immense ice shelf in Antarctica, has earned the ominous nickname of the 'Doomsday Glacier' due to its potential catastrophic impact on global sea levels and coastal communities. As its retreat accelerates, scientists are witnessing the horror of its structural integrity being compromised by large cracks.

A recent study by the International Thwaites Glacier Collaboration (ITGC) reveals that these cracks are growing around a shear zone, significantly weakening the glacier's foundation. If the glacier were to collapse, it could trigger a devastating 11 feet of global sea level rise, endangering tens of millions of people.

See Also Freezing Rain Hits Montreal: What You Need to Know

Satellite data analysis from 2002 to 2022 by researchers from the University of Manitoba highlights the increasing length of fractures, from 100 miles to over 200 miles, despite a decrease in average length, indicating new stresses on the glacier.

Beneath the surface, a similar crisis unfolds. Warming ocean waters are melting the Thwaites Glacier, a process observable within hours and days. Swirling eddies of water, up to six miles across, burrow under the glacier, contributing to its rapid deterioration.

The ITGC's 2025 report warns of the glacier's accelerated retreat over the past 40 years, despite the likelihood of a full collapse being decades away. Immediate climate change mitigation is crucial to delaying ice loss and preventing the instability of East Antarctica's marine-based sectors.

The future of the Doomsday Glacier hangs in the balance, with scientists racing to understand its devastating effects. The prognosis is grim, and the need for urgent action is undeniable.