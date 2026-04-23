Imagine a theater production so poignant and thought-provoking that it leaves you questioning the very nature of human connection in the wake of a global crisis. That's exactly what Evening All Afternoon at London's Donmar Warehouse delivers. But here's where it gets controversial: while some praise its delicate exploration of isolation and resilience during the Covid era, others argue its minimalist approach lacks the depth needed to truly resonate. Starring Anastasia Hille and Erin Kellyman, the play is a masterclass in understated yet powerful acting. Their performances breathe life into Anna Ziegler’s script, which, though slight in structure, is rich in emotional nuance. The Stage hails it as a 'sensitive two-hander,' but is sensitivity enough to carry a story set against such a monumental backdrop? And this is the part most people miss—the play’s true strength lies in its ability to make the audience reflect on their own experiences of loneliness and adaptation during the pandemic. Directed with precision, the production avoids melodrama, opting instead for quiet moments that linger long after the curtain falls. Here’s the bold question: Does Evening All Afternoon succeed in capturing the universal struggle of a world upended, or does it risk being too subtle for its own good? Whether you’re a theater aficionado or a casual viewer, this play invites you to decide. If you’re serious about theater, The Stage offers a treasure trove of insights—join their community for free to read five articles, or subscribe for unlimited access to reviews, breaking news, and exclusive discounts. But first, ask yourself: What does it mean to connect in a disconnected world? Let’s discuss—do you think this play hits the mark, or does it fall short? Share your thoughts below!
Donmar Warehouse's 'Evening All Afternoon': A COVID-Era Play with Stellar Performances! (2026)
References
- https://www.theguardian.com/stage/2026/feb/26/waiting-for-godot-review-citizens-theatre-glasgow
- https://playbill.com/article/see-whos-starring-in-the-receptionist-at-second-stage
- https://www.whatsonstage.com/news/much-ado-about-nothing-with-tom-hiddleston-and-hayley-atwell-to-transfer-to-broadway_1712771/
- https://www.thestage.co.uk/reviews/evening-all-afternoon-review-donmar-warehouse-london
- https://www.thestage.co.uk/opinion/draculas-first-bite-should-be-a-warning-to-producers-not-to-take-preview-audiences-for-suckers
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