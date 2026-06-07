Donkey Kong Bananza Update 2026: What's New in Version 3.1.0? (2026)

Get ready for a wild ride with Donkey Kong Bananza's first update of the year! A monkey's worth of excitement awaits!

In a week packed with Nintendo surprises, Donkey Kong fans are in for a treat. Alongside the Mario Kart World update, Nintendo has dropped a fresh batch of content for Donkey Kong Bananza, kicking off 2026 with a bang.

But here's where it gets controversial... The update includes Polish language support, a move that has sparked debate among gamers. According to the patch notes, this update also addresses several gameplay issues, aiming to enhance the overall experience. Nintendo promises a smoother ride for players, but will it satisfy the critics?

Let's dive into the full patch notes, courtesy of Nintendo's official support page:

Donkey Kong Bananza: Version 3.1.0 (Released January 21, 2026)

General:
- Polish language support added. Simply set your Nintendo Switch 2 system language to "Polish/English" and watch the text transform!
- Audio remains in English, ensuring a familiar experience for all.
- Several gameplay issues addressed for a more enjoyable adventure.

And this is the part most people miss... Nintendo is also hosting an in-game event for the Emerald Rush DLC, offering players the chance to unlock two exclusive statues. Plus, a surprise update for Donkey Kong Country Returns HD brings Dixie Kong to the party, along with enhanced features for Switch 2 users.

Have you jumped on the latest Donkey Kong Bananza update? Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below. We want to hear your opinions!

Don't forget to check out Liam Doolan's full article on NintendoLife for more gaming news and reviews. Liam is a seasoned writer and reviewer, with over 15 years of experience in the industry, and a lifelong love for iconic video game characters.

Donkey Kong Bananza Update 2026: What's New in Version 3.1.0? (2026)

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