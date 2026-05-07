Don't Miss Your NHS Appointments: How to Use the NHS App for Reminders (2026)

Doctors Urge NHS App Users to Enable Alerts: A Call to Action for Better Attendance

The NHS is urging its users to take control of their health appointments by activating the alert feature on the official NHS app. This call to action comes as a recent poll revealed a concerning trend: one in four individuals have missed a health appointment. The new initiative, dubbed 'Tap the NHS App', encourages users to enable 'push notifications' to receive timely reminders, which can help prevent missed appointments and free up crucial slots for other patients.

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The scale of the problem is staggering. A survey of 2,000 patients in England found that 12% admitted to forgetting an appointment, while 11% arrived too late. These numbers are even more alarming when considering the broader context. In 2025, NHS England reported that 16 million GP appointments went unattended, equating to a staggering 4.3% of all appointments, or one in every 23 consultations, missed each month across the country.

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Dr Amanda Doyle, national director for primary care and community services at NHS England, emphasizes the importance of proactive communication. She states, 'While people may have genuine reasons for missing appointments, it's crucial that they inform the NHS so that we can offer the slot to someone else who needs it.'

The NHS app, with over 40 million registered users, offers a simple solution. By tapping the app to turn on notifications, users can receive reminders and easily cancel or rearrange appointments if necessary. This feature not only reduces the risk of missing appointments but also empowers individuals to take charge of their health.

Dr Doyle adds, 'We're thrilled that GPs provided over eight million extra appointments in 2025, and we hope this campaign will further increase that number in 2026. I encourage all NHS app users to utilize the app's features to ensure they never miss an appointment.'

The 'Tap the NHS App' campaign is a call to action for better attendance, emphasizing the importance of timely reminders and proactive communication. By enabling alerts, users can take control of their health and contribute to a more efficient healthcare system.

Don't Miss Your NHS Appointments: How to Use the NHS App for Reminders (2026)

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