Dominik Szoboszlai Demands DOUBLE Wages to Stay at Liverpool! | Man City & Real Madrid Interested (2026)

Here’s a bombshell for Liverpool fans: Dominik Szoboszlai is demanding a jaw-dropping salary hike, and if the club doesn’t deliver, he might just pack his bags for Manchester City or Real Madrid. But here’s where it gets controversial—is doubling his wages to £300,000 a week a fair price for keeping one of their standout performers, or is this a risky move that could disrupt the team’s wage structure? Let’s dive in.

Szoboszlai has been nothing short of exceptional this season, netting eight goals and providing seven assists in just 33 appearances. In a campaign marked by inconsistency for Liverpool, the Hungarian midfielder has been a beacon of reliability and class. When the Reds signed him from RB Leipzig for £60 million in July 2023, they secured his services with a five-year contract. Fast forward to now, with two and a half years remaining, and his stellar performances have put him in the driver’s seat for a lucrative new deal.

According to Hungarian outlet Blikk, negotiations to extend Szoboszlai’s contract are at a critical juncture. The 25-year-old is reportedly pushing for an ‘astronomical’ weekly wage of £300,000—a staggering increase from his current £120,000-£150,000. And this is the part most people miss—Szoboszlai isn’t just asking for more money; he’s making a statement. He believes he’s outperformed recent signings like Florian Wirtz (£200k/week) and Alexander Isak (£280k/week), and he wants his pay to reflect that. Plus, he’s eyeing the salaries of Liverpool’s top earners, Mohamed Salah (£400k/week) and Virgil van Dijk (£350k/week), as a benchmark.

But Liverpool’s hesitation isn’t just about the numbers. Real Madrid and Manchester City are lurking in the shadows, ready to pounce if the Reds falter. Madrid’s interest dates back to November, and Hir TV claims City are closely monitoring the situation. With such giants circling, Liverpool must act fast—but at what cost?

When asked about his contract on January 20, Szoboszlai played it cool. ‘There are always talks,’ he said, acknowledging the media’s role in amplifying the story. ‘There is progress, but no decision has been made. I’ll keep giving my best for the team and the fans. Let’s see what happens.’ He added, ‘I’m happy here, but you know how football works—everyone has to take that into account.’

Szoboszlai isn’t the only midfielder Liverpool are scrambling to retain. Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch are also in limbo, with Madrid reportedly long-term admirers of Mac Allister. The pressure is on for Liverpool to secure these deals, especially with other clubs sniffing around.

Here’s a thought-provoking question for you: Is Szoboszlai’s demand a fair reflection of his value, or is he overplaying his hand? And if Liverpool cave, could this set a precedent for other players to demand similar hikes? Let us know in the comments.

Meanwhile, in other Liverpool news, the club has been forced to pay Chelsea a fee for 17-year-old prodigy Rio Ngumoha, following a sell-on clause in his contract. Additionally, there’s been speculation about ‘emergency talks’ with Aston Villa regarding Harvey Elliott’s loan terms, though details remain unclear.

For the latest insider updates, join our TEAMtalk Facebook channel and stay ahead of the curve. The future of Liverpool’s midfield hangs in the balance—will they keep their stars or watch them walk away? Only time will tell.