Dom Nunez Returns to Cleveland as NRI: What It Means for the Guardians (2026)

Dom Nunez's journey takes an unexpected turn! The baseball catcher, previously with the Colorado Rockies, is now returning to the Cleveland Guardians as a non-roster invitee (NRI). But here's the twist: Nunez was originally drafted by the Guardians in 2013, making this a homecoming of sorts.

This move has sparked curiosity among fans and experts alike. Some question the strategic decision, as Nunez's performance in the 2025 season was less than stellar, with a .176 batting average and 11 home runs. And this is where it gets intriguing: despite these numbers, the Guardians believe he can contribute to their success.

Is this a case of loyalty over performance? The team's faith in Nunez's potential could be a testament to their long-term vision. Or, it might be a risky move, as some critics argue.

As the season unfolds, all eyes will be on Nunez to see if he can prove his worth and silence the doubters. Will he rise to the occasion or become a controversial signing? Share your predictions in the comments below!