Dolphins' Trade Shock: Aaron Brewer's Honest Reaction to Jaylen Waddle's Departure (2026)

The Miami Dolphins' recent trade of Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos has sent shockwaves through the team, with players like center Aaron Brewer expressing disbelief and concern. The trade, which included a first-round pick, marks a significant shift in the team's strategy and has left many players wondering about the future. Brewer, a second-team All-Pro, initially struggled to process the news, asking, 'What are we doing?'

However, he quickly adapted to the situation, viewing it as an opportunity for the team to move forward. He believes that the team must now focus on the players they have and find ways to fill the void left by Waddle and other departing veterans. Brewer's mindset is one of resilience and determination, as he sees the trade as a chance to push himself and his teammates to new heights.

The Dolphins' rebuild is far from over, and Brewer is optimistic about the team's future. He sees the trade as a necessary step in the process, and he is confident that the new administration will eventually get things right. While the team is shedding core veteran players, Brewer is not looking to escape the rebuild. Instead, he is focused on his own performance and the potential for growth within the team.

The trade of Waddle is a stark reminder of the challenges facing the Dolphins as they navigate a difficult rebuild. It is a testament to the resilience and determination of players like Brewer, who are willing to embrace change and work together to build a better future for the team. As the Dolphins move forward, Brewer's mindset will be a key factor in their success, as he leads by example and inspires his teammates to push through the challenges ahead.