Dolphins Ownership Change: 1% Stake Sells for $12.5 Billion (2026)

The NFL is buzzing with a record-breaking deal! Stephen Ross, owner of the Miami Dolphins, is about to sell a tiny fraction of his team, but the price tag is astonishing. One percent of the Dolphins' ownership is valued at a staggering $12.5 billion! This means a single percentage point of the franchise is worth an eye-watering $125 million. But here's where it gets intriguing...

Ross, who is 85 years old, has already sold 13% of the team based on an $8.1 billion valuation. Now, he's offloading an additional 1%, and the buyer is none other than tech billionaire Lin Bin. This move is a strategic one, as Ross plans to keep the team in the family, ensuring his legacy continues.

And this is the part that impacts the entire league: The valuation of the Dolphins sets a new benchmark. It suggests that the Seattle Seahawks, currently on the market, could fetch an even higher price than previously estimated. Initial reports suggested a $9-11 billion valuation, but with the Dolphins' deal, the Seahawks' value might just swim past those estimates.

Is the NFL witnessing a new era of skyrocketing franchise values? It's a controversial topic, especially for fans who worry about the impact on ticket prices and the overall affordability of the sport. What do you think? Are these valuations justified, or is the NFL heading into uncharted waters?