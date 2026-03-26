Dolphins' No. 11 Pick: Jon-Eric Sullivan's Draft Strategy Revealed! (2026)

The Miami Dolphins' draft strategy is a high-stakes game-changer, and Jon-Eric Sullivan's hiring just made their decision a no-brainer! But is it really that simple? With a staggering $99 million dead cap hit looming, the Dolphins are in a unique situation. While the salary cap might be a flexible concept for some, it's a harsh reality for Miami.

The Dolphins' fans have endured a decade-long drought of successful draft classes, and Sullivan is tasked with breaking that curse. As the team holds the 11th pick in the first round, the pressure is on to rebuild and compete in 2026. But here's the catch: they need help in almost every position except running back.

So, what's the best move for Sullivan and the Dolphins? Trading the pick might be the secret weapon. By accumulating more draft picks, Sullivan can accelerate the team's improvement. However, he must trust his own scouting abilities, as the Dolphins' scouting department has been underperforming for over a decade.

If Sullivan decides to keep the pick, the offensive line is the obvious choice for reinforcement. Miami's rushing attack can be a game-winner, and a solid offensive line is crucial for that. But who should they target? Austin Jackson, despite his health concerns, could be a risky yet strategic pick. And this is where it gets intriguing—Sullivan's Packers mentality might just be the X-factor.

Sullivan's challenge is to find versatile players who can adapt to different positions. The draft class offers some promising prospects, but timing is key. Francis Mauigoa and Spencer Fano are top talents but might be off the board by the time Miami picks. Meanwhile, Kadyn Proctor and Monroe Feeling could be available later, adding a layer of complexity to Sullivan's decision.

In the end, beefing up the offensive line seems like the safest bet. But is it the most exciting or innovative move? That's the question that will keep fans and experts debating. What do you think? Is Sullivan's strategy a game-changer or a missed opportunity?