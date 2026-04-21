Dolphins Hire Jon Robinson: NFL Front Office Shakeup and GM's Second Chance (2026)

The Dolphins are making a strategic move by bringing back Jon Robinson to their front office. Robinson, a former general manager, is joining the team as a senior personnel executive, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. This move is particularly intriguing given Robinson's recent history with the Titans. Robinson's dismissal from the Titans in December 2022 came as a surprise, despite the team's strong performance in the previous seasons. Robinson's teams consistently won between nine and 12 games annually from 2016 to 2021, securing four playoff berths and two AFC South titles. However, the Titans never advanced past the conference championship game, which might have contributed to the owner's decision to part ways with Robinson.

One of the more notable aspects of Robinson's tenure with the Titans was his decision to trade A.J. Brown to the Eagles for a first- and third-round pick in 2022. This move was seen as a waste of a prime asset, as Robinson used the first-rounder to select Treylon Burks, who was waived by the Titans just a few months later. Despite this setback, Robinson's draft choices have proven to be valuable. For instance, he wisely invested a 2019 second-round pick on A.J. Brown, who has developed into a star player.

Another interesting aspect of Robinson's return to the NFL is his connection to the Dolphins' new head coach, Jeff Hafley. Hafley, who was the Packers' defensive coordinator during Robinson's time with the team, is reportedly interested in signing Malik Willis, a quarterback who was drafted by Robinson in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Willis is now a free agent and is expected to secure a starting job in the upcoming months, with the Dolphins rumored to be among the interested teams. This connection between the GM who drafted Willis and the team he now joins adds an intriguing layer to the Dolphins' front office dynamics.