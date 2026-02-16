Dolphins Hire Jon-Eric Sullivan as New GM! What it Means for Tua and the Future (2026)

Get ready for a major shake-up in the world of NFL management! The Miami Dolphins are about to welcome a new era with a fresh face at the helm of their front office. After a decade, Stephen Ross, the Dolphins' owner, has made a bold move by selecting Jon-Eric Sullivan, the Green Bay Packers' vice president of player personnel, as their new general manager. This decision, reported by NFL Network Insiders, is set to bring a wave of change to the team.

But here's where it gets controversial... The Dolphins are facing a massive challenge with their quarterback situation, and Sullivan has his work cut out for him. With Tua Tagovailoa's future uncertain and salary cap questions looming, Sullivan must navigate a delicate path to rebuild the team's roster.

And this is the part most people miss... The timing of Sullivan's hiring is intriguing. It comes just days after the Dolphins fired head coach Mike McDaniel, who had expected to be part of the interview process for the new GM. Instead, McDaniel was shown the door, leaving many to wonder about the future direction of the team.

Jon-Eric Sullivan, the son of long-time coach Jerry Sullivan, has worked his way up the ranks in Green Bay, starting as a training camp intern in 2003. His rise through the ranks, from scout to director of college scouting and eventually to VP of player personnel, showcases his expertise and potential. Now, he brings his bright mind to South Beach, ready to make an impact.

With Sullivan's appointment, the focus shifts to finding a new head coach. And with Sullivan's Green Bay connections, several coaching candidates are already in the mix. From Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley to former Super Bowl-winning coach Mike McCarthy, the options are intriguing. Even current Jacksonville Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile and Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich are on the radar. And if Green Bay were to part ways with Matt LaFleur, he could become an instant hot commodity in Miami.

So, what do you think? Is Sullivan the right choice to lead the Dolphins' front office? And who would you like to see as the next head coach? Let's discuss in the comments and explore the future of the Miami Dolphins!

