Dolly: Unveiling the Terrifying Tale - Exclusive Poster Release (2026)

Dolly's Dark Allure: A Horror Masterpiece in the Making

Get ready to be captivated by the chilling tale of 'Dolly,' a horror masterpiece that's set to leave you breathless. This upcoming film, directed by Rod Blackhurst, is a twisted folk horror that will keep you on the edge of your seat. With a unique blend of New French Extremity and 1970s American horror, 'Dolly' promises an unforgettable cinematic experience.

The story centers around Macy, a young woman who finds herself in a terrifying predicament. Abducted by a deranged, monster-like figure, Macy's fight for survival takes an unexpected turn as her abductor wants to raise her as their own child. This intriguing premise sets the stage for a gripping and emotionally charged journey.

The cast includes talented actors such as Fabianne Therese, Seann William Scott, Ethan Suplee, and the pro wrestler Max the Impaler. Their performances are sure to add depth and intensity to the film, making it a must-watch for horror enthusiasts.

'Dolly' draws inspiration from the iconic 'The Texas Chain Saw Massacre' and the intense, boundary-pushing style of New French Extremity. Critics have praised its technical prowess, particularly the sound design and practical gore effects. Every squelch and bone crack is felt as much as heard, ensuring the violence hits all the right notes.

But 'Dolly' doesn't stop at one film. Blackhurst reveals a sequel/prequel in the works, delving into the origins of this twisted fairy tale. This additional layer of storytelling promises to provide even more insight into the dark world of 'Dolly.'

'Dolly' is a labor of love, born from Blackhurst's passion for gritty genre films and a desire to create something unique. It's a tribute to the horror movies of his youth, a time when a 13-year-old him would have eagerly sought out such films from the local video store, now a combined jewelry and appliance repair shop in rural upstate New York.

Don't miss the chance to witness 'Dolly' when it hits theaters on March 6th. Prepare for a chilling adventure that will leave you wanting more. And stay tuned for the sequel that will further explore the depths of this captivating horror universe.