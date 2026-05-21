Dollar Plummets! Pound Soars to Multi-Year Highs - What's Behind the Chaos? (2026)

FTSE 100 Live: The Pound's Surprising Rally Against a Weakening Dollar

Is the President's Policy Intentional or Accidental?

Good morning, and welcome back to the City AM liveblog. The question on everyone's mind is: Is President Donald Trump trying to devalue the dollar? On Wednesday, Trump's comments about the dollar's drop triggered a 0.2% fall, bringing the greenback's losses to nearly 10% over the past year. But here's where it gets interesting. Amidst the dollar's woes, the pound has rallied to levels not seen since September 2021, and is now storming onwards to the $1.38 mark.

Lee Hardman, senior currency economist at MUFG, explains, "The loss of confidence in the US policymaking has triggered renewed fears over currency debasement." Debasement trade refers to an investment strategy where market participants sell the US dollar and Treasury bills to buy assets like gold or silver, fearing government policy is eroding the currency's value. In the case of the dollar, economists are questioning whether Trump's actions are intentional.

Hardman adds, "Trump's comments reinforce the impression that the Trump administration wants a weaker US dollar to support the manufacturing sector." However, the dollar enjoyed a 0.3% bump in later trading after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent insisted that the US is still pursuing a "strong dollar policy" and tensions flared up over Iran. Trump sent a warning to Iran with a threat of military intervention after Tehran rejected holding negotiations against a backdrop of threat. Trump did not rule out attacking Iran in the wake of its crackdown on protests this month. The unrest sent oil prices on the march, with a barrel of brent crude at $68.01 when London markets closed, up from 65.92 late on Tuesday.

We'll be bringing you the latest on this and more over the course of the morning. Here are some of our top stories from yesterday:

Trump declares, "America is back!" as US markets touch record highs

CMA pushes back on Google's AI overviews

Podcast group Goalhanger nets US investor backing

Banks cool on interest rate cut expectations amid forecasting clash

High Court grants urgent hearing on Labour's inheritance tax overhaul

Stay tuned for more updates and insights.