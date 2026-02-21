DOJ's Shocking Move: Investigating Renee Good for Criminal Liability After Her Death (2026)

In a move that has sparked outrage and disbelief, the Department of Justice (DOJ) reportedly attempted to shift the focus of an investigation from the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE officer to probing Good herself for criminal liability—even after her death. But here’s where it gets controversial: sources reveal that top DOJ officials directed this bizarre pivot, only to have their efforts rejected by a federal judge who called the warrant weak and illogical. This isn’t just a bureaucratic blunder—it’s a stunning reversal of justice that has left many questioning the integrity of federal law enforcement.

On January 7, 2026, Renee Good, a Minnesota mother, was fatally shot by an ICE officer during an immigration raid near her neighborhood. Initially, FBI agents sought a search warrant to examine her car, aiming to reconstruct the bullet trajectory. However, aides to Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche intervened, ordering the investigation to shift from a civil rights probe to an inquiry into whether Good had assaulted the officer. And this is the part most people miss: a federal magistrate judge swiftly rejected this warrant, pointing out the absurdity of investigating a deceased individual as a suspect. This rare judicial rebuke underscores the flimsy nature of the DOJ’s case.

While it was widely reported that the DOJ declined to investigate the ICE officer, the behind-the-scenes maneuvering to alter the investigation’s focus—and its subsequent rejection—has only now come to light. Adding to the turmoil, Tracee Mergen, an FBI supervisor in Minneapolis, resigned in protest over the DOJ’s handling of the case. Mergen’s frustration reportedly extends to the Trump administration’s broader strategy of treating Minnesota protesters as domestic terrorists, a policy that has led to mass arrests of peaceful demonstrators.

Here’s the kicker: the fallout doesn’t stop there. Six prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s office in Minnesota have already resigned in protest, and more departures are expected. The office, already understaffed since Trump took office, is now struggling to function. Acting U.S. Attorney Dan Rosen, appointed by Trump despite having no prosecutorial experience, has failed to gain credibility within the office, further exacerbating the crisis.

Renee Good’s family paints a starkly different picture of the day she died. She had dropped her child off at school and parked her car near the ICE raid, joining her partner in a peaceful protest using chants and whistles. Yet, instead of holding the officer accountable, the DOJ chose to scrutinize the victim—a decision that has ignited widespread condemnation.

The situation in Minnesota has only grown more volatile. As the Trump administration deploys more ICE officers to the state, clashes with protesters have intensified. Meanwhile, federal efforts to arrest protesters en masse have been stymied by magistrate judges, who have repeatedly rejected arrest warrants and criminal complaints for lack of probable cause. This is exceptionally rare, as the legal threshold for such warrants is typically low.

But here's the real question: Is this a deliberate attempt to intimidate dissent, or a gross mismanagement of justice? The DOJ's actions have not only damaged its credibility but also deepened public mistrust in federal law enforcement. As the nation watches, one thing is clear: the story of Renee Good is far from over.