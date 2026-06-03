A dog's emergency surgery after swallowing a fish hook at Waihī Beach has sparked a warning to fishers and pet owners alike. The incident, which resulted in a vet bill of over $7000 and an overnight stay in Auckland, highlights the dangers of discarded fishing gear and the importance of responsible fishing practices.
Dog Swallows Fish Hook - $7000 Surgery and a Lesson for Fishers (2026)
References
- https://www.nzherald.co.nz/bay-of-plenty-times/news/dogs-7000-fishinghook-emergency-prompts-warning-to-fishers/2OCSGMNRHRD65HDIJOEJHTPL54/
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