Dog Swallows Fish Hook - $7000 Surgery and a Lesson for Fishers (2026)

A dog's emergency surgery after swallowing a fish hook at Waihī Beach has sparked a warning to fishers and pet owners alike. The incident, which resulted in a vet bill of over $7000 and an overnight stay in Auckland, highlights the dangers of discarded fishing gear and the importance of responsible fishing practices.

Dog Swallows Fish Hook - $7000 Surgery and a Lesson for Fishers (2026)

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