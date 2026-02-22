Dog Interrupts Olympic Cross-Country Ski Race (2026)

A heartwarming surprise took center stage at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, captivating cross-country fans and leaving a lasting impression. An unexpected four-legged athlete made a bold move, stealing the spotlight and sparking joy and controversy alike.

In Lago di Tesero, Italy, a local dog named Nazgul, just two years old, decided to join the action. Breaking free from his doghouse, he boldly entered the homestretch of the cross-country ski course during a qualification event. Race officials swiftly intervened, ensuring Nazgul's safety and returning him to his home at a nearby bed-and-breakfast.

Despite the brief interruption, Nazgul's presence brought a unique charm to the event. His playful spirit lit up television screens and social media, captivating audiences worldwide. However, for some athletes, like Tena Hadzic, a 21-year-old Croatian skier, the encounter was a bit perplexing. Hadzic shared, "I thought, 'Am I hallucinating?' I wasn't sure what to do. I was worried he might attack or bite me."

Nazgul, later identified as a Czechoslovakian wolfdog known for his stubborn yet sweet nature, became an instant celebrity. His owners, related to an event official, shared their perspective while en route to another Olympic venue. They explained, "He was crying more than usual this morning, probably because he saw us leaving. He just wanted to follow us. He's always looking for people."

While Nazgul's adventure didn't significantly impact the cross-country team sprint results, Hadzic believes it affected her performance. "It's not a big deal for me, as I'm not competing for medals. But if this had happened in the finals, it could have cost someone a medal or a great result."

Race organizers declined to make Nazgul available for further questions, but his story continues to captivate and entertain. And here's where it gets controversial: Should unexpected participants like Nazgul be allowed to join Olympic events, or do they pose a risk to the integrity of the competition? What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments and let's discuss this unique Olympic moment!