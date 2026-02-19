Dog Day Afternoon on Broadway: Meet the Star-Studded Cast (2026)

Get ready for an emotional rollercoaster! The highly anticipated Broadway adaptation of Sidney Lumet’s iconic film Dog Day Afternoon has just announced the addition of three talented actors to its cast. Joining the already confirmed Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, John Ortiz, Jessica Hecht, and Spencer Garrett are set to bring new depth to this gripping story.

John Ortiz will step into the role of Detective Ferrara. Ortiz is no stranger to the screen, with notable television roles in Apple TV+’s Bad Monkey and HBO’s Luck. His filmography includes appearances in acclaimed movies such as David O. Russell’s Silver Linings Playbook, Ridley Scott’s American Gangster, and Jack Goes Boating, a film directed by Philip Seymour Hoffman, who was also his collaborator in founding New York City’s LAByrinth Theater Company. Recently, Ortiz wrapped up filming for the upcoming movie Whalefall, which stars Josh Brolin and is expected to hit theaters in the spring of 2026.

Meanwhile, Jessica Hecht, a three-time Tony Award nominee known for her Broadway performances in Eureka Day, Summer 1976, and The Price, will portray Colleen, echoing the character Sylvia from the original film, played by Penelope Allen. Hecht's television work includes an Emmy-nominated role on Netflix’s Special, as well as significant parts in Tokyo Vice, The Boys, and Succession. She may be best recognized by audiences as Susan Bunch from Friends or Gretchen Schwartz from Breaking Bad. Next, she will star alongside Kevin Kline in the new series American Classic, while her film credits include J. Edgar and Sideways.

Spencer Garrett is making his Broadway debut as FBI Agent Sheldon, a character reflective of James Broderick’s portrayal in the film. His previous film roles include Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Thank You for Smoking. On the small screen, he has appeared in Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty, Murdaugh: Death in The Family, and Netflix’s The Residence. Garrett has also showcased his talents on various stages, including performances at Bay Street Theatre and L.A.’s Geffen Theatre, among others. He is represented by Luber Roklin Entertainment and Paradigm.

Directed by Rupert Goold, an Olivier Award nominee known for works like Ink and King Charles III, and penned by Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis, famous for Between Riverside and Crazy and The Motherf*er with the Hat, the production of Dog Day Afternoon is set to begin previews on Tuesday, March 10, with an official opening on Monday, March 30, at the August Wilson Theatre.

As previously disclosed, Jon Bernthal will reprieve the role of Sonny Amato, originally played by Al Pacino, while Ebon Moss-Bachrach portrays Sal DeSilva, a character made famous by John Cazale in the film.

This adaptation draws inspiration from a genuine bank robbery and hostage crisis that occurred in Brooklyn in 1972. Lumet’s 1975 film, alongside classics like The Godfather, The Godfather Part II, and Serpico, solidified Al Pacino’s status as a Hollywood icon and features one of his most memorable lines: the improvised chant of "Attica! Attica!" that has been widely quoted since.

The official synopsis of the play reads: "Step back into the sweltering summer of 1972, New York City—a time overshadowed by the Vietnam War, with Watergate making headlines. One man's desperate act captures the nation’s attention as a Brooklyn bank heist spirals out of control, leading to chaos that engulfs the city and follows a man pushed to his limits."

Today’s casting update comes from producers Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, with Executive Vice President & Chief Content Officer Mark Kaufman, along with Sue Wagner, John Johnson, and Patrick Catullo.